Pulse

OpenAI teams with Arianna Huffington to create AI-powered ‘health coach’

Thrive AI Health aims to revolutionize chronic disease management through ‘hyper-personalization’

By
0 minutes ago

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Thrive Global (and Huffington Post) founder Arianna Huffington have announced the launch of Thrive AI Health, a startup aimed at developing an AI-powered health coach, according to a news release. The venture seeks to address the growing crisis of chronic diseases by using artificial intelligence to provide personalized guidance.

“AI could go well beyond efficiency and optimization to something much more fundamental: improving both our health spans and our life spans,” Altman and Huffington wrote in an op-ed published in Time.

Explore‘Did you feel this AI cared about you?’ Startup announces ‘nursebots’

Thrive AI Health plans to develop an app that uses “hyper-personalization” to improve behavioral health outcomes through prevention and optimization of disease treatment. “Every aspect of our health is deeply influenced by the five foundational daily behaviors of sleep, food, movement, stress management, and social connection,” the founders emphasized. “AI, by using the power of hyper-personalization, can significantly improve these behaviors.”

The AI health coach will be trained on users’ biometric data, lab results and personal preferences to offer tailored recommendations across these five key areas. For example, it might remind a user to go to bed early before a morning flight or to swap their third afternoon soda with water and lemon, demonstrating its ability to integrate health and calendar data seamlessly.

Chronic diseases, including cardiovascular, depression and diabetes, affect approximately 129 million Americans and account for 90% of the nation’s $4.1 trillion health care spending, according to the release. Altman and Huffington say they believe artificial intelligence can play a crucial role in addressing this challenge.

ExploreFrom paper charts to AI: How technology is transforming nursing

“AI-driven diagnostics have already reduced error rates and improved patient outcomes. Now, by focusing AI on healthy behavior promotion and taking advantage of its ability to process potentially several billion data points, we put in our hands a powerful tool for positive change, ensuring technology works for our well-being rather than against it,” they stated in Time.

The founders concluded, “This collective effort, with robust privacy and security safeguards, can transform health care, benefiting millions of people around the world.”

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Open, which brought some bounce to the city, prepares for finale

Credit: AP

EV sales demand rebounds after soft start to 2024
41m ago

Credit: Provided

HUD asks Fulton housing authority to outsource Section 8 vouchers

Credit: Mary Powell

Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard

Credit: Mary Powell

Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard

Credit: John Spink

At mid-year mark, Atlanta homicides up slightly over last year
2h ago
The Latest

How your habits might be hurting your hearing
Stretch your way to better flexibility at these studios in metro Atlanta
Data offers snapshot of life expectancies in Georgia counties
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare