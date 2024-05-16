BreakingNews
The Latest | 'Don't make a speech,' defense tells Cohen at Trump's hush money trial
Pulse

3 types of movement your body needs

Daily, athletic and social movements for a healthier life

By
16 minutes ago

In today’s fast-paced world, many people struggle to find time for physical activity beyond a short walk. Although walking is an excellent form of exercise that provides numerous health benefits, it’s not the only type of movement your body needs.

“Our lives have gotten so busy — we commute, sit all day, then are exhausted at night — that getting a short walk in makes you feel like you’ve done this big, exponential thing,” Melissa Boyd, a certified personal trainer and coach, said to CNN.

However, to achieve optimal health and fitness, Boyd suggests incorporating three distinct forms of movement into your weekly routine.

ExploreTreadmill trend: What is 12-3-30?

Daily

Activities like walking, stretching and bending help with circulation, digestion and decompression. Aim to include these activities throughout your day, such as taking short walks during work breaks or stretching before bed.

Athletic

Engage in activities that improve your fitness or train for a specific sport a few times a week. This could include strength training, cardiovascular exercise or sport specific like pickleball. These movements help build muscle, increase endurance and boost overall fitness levels.

ExploreWomen may benefit from exercise more than men do, study says

Social

Participate in activities you enjoy and that allow you to connect with others, such as dancing or joining a recreational sports league. These social movements not only provide physical benefits but also contribute to your mental well-being and help you maintain a balanced lifestyle.

“It’s important to think of movement in these different categories because not moving throughout the day has become normalized,” Boyd said. “Our lives are so sedentary, many of us are trying to dig ourselves out of a movement deficit. But exercise is different from physical movement.”

In addition to these three forms of movement, Dr. Carl Cirino, a sports medicine surgeon, emphasized the importance of stretching your muscles in various directions to maintain flexibility and prevent injuries. Having loose, pliable muscles also improves balance and stability, which helps prevent falls and injuries in all physical activities, he told CNN.

ExploreRucking: TikTok trend is simple, fun and more beneficial than walking

Remember, creating an exercise plan doesn’t require a drastic lifestyle change. Start slowly, find activities you enjoy, and gradually build on your progress. As you begin to feel the positive effects of regular movement, you’ll likely find yourself motivated to continue and expand your fitness journey.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Susan Walsh/Associated Press

US CAPITOL
Republicans pitch plan to replace Rebel leader with Hank Aaron statue

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Atlanta Dream move games against Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever to State Farm Arena
1h ago

The Georgia GOP’s embrace of Trump hasn’t stopped internal feuding

Credit: TNS

Fulton County reconsiders new $1.7B jail

Credit: TNS

Fulton County reconsiders new $1.7B jail

Credit: TNS

‘It would destroy us.’ Atlanta creator sues over possible TikTok ban
The Latest

The dynamics behind why we call our boo ‘dog breath’ or ‘my maggot’
1h ago
CDC: It’s ‘highly concerning’ drownings have risen among young children
TikTokers are using cow fat to beef up their beauty routines
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia