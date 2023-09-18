3 gifts that will make nurses smile

Whether it’s a nurse in your own family, or one who’s gone above and beyond, it’s natural to want to show your admiration and gratitude with a gift. However, it can be challenging to find the perfect gift.

Stethoscopes and scrubs are popular gifts, but if you’d like to find something that’s a little more personal — that gives space for relaxation or brings a laugh — here are three great gift ideas for nurses.

Journal

A journal is perfect for jotting down goals, troubles of the day and aspirations. The Shoppers Outlet has leather journals with encouraging sayings on the cover. Journaling can help nurses “release mental blockades and be more precise about your thoughts. Additionally, journaling helps to understand your desires, priorities, and worries,” argued Medium.

Aromatherapy candles

Aromatherapy candles have essential oils that, when ignited, can release therapeutic properties. It’s a great way to start or end the day. From lavender and lemon to peppermint and eucalyptus, a candle a fantastic source of relaxation. On Amazon, they range from $10-100 dollars.

“When you inhale the sweet scents, your body secretes feel-good chemicals called endorphins. This helps restore balance to your hormones so that you can sleep better, and they can even ease headaches caused by stress,” noted Nourish and Love Co.

Fun gifts

From mugs that say “I Found This Humerus” (with a humerus bone) to sarcastic t-shirts and pens, a fun gift can help bring a smile to a nurse’s face when they’re having a tough day. A prescription pill bottle shot glass is an excellent present if they need to take the edge off with a little nightcap.

According to DailyNurse.com, laughing “is a way for nurses to energize themselves and to unite with one another, and it is an especially powerful tool in letting go of the difficult emotions that accompany every day’s work.”