Crocs introduces ‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘Shrek’ clogs for a limited time

The new themed crocs will be available September 13
Life
By
57 minutes ago
Crocs is already one of the most customizable shoes out there, with options ranging from color to personalized gems. But the company’s latest designs — shoes inspired by the films “Shrek” and “Hocus Pocus” — will add some Halloween fun to your footwear collection

Coming shortly after the announcement of a “Cars”-themed Lightning McQueen design, the “Shrek” crocs, complete with ogre ears, are perfect for spooky season and come after the recent announcement that “Shrek 5″ will be hitting theaters in the coming year.

The shoes will be available for a limited time starting September 13 at Crocs.com. The adult version of the shoe will be sold for $59.99. Versions for kids and toddlers will also be available.

The “Hocus Pocus” themed Crocs are already available for $59.99. The purple and orange colored shoe is a perfect design for Halloween.

“Hocus Pocus” is available for streaming on Disney+, and was recently added to Hulu’s lineup as well. Back in June, Disney announced the development of “Hocus Pocus 3,″ after the success of the sequel “Hocus Pocus 2,″ which picked up the story from the original film after29 years.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

