BreakingNews
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania

5 best mobile apps for nurses

Life
By
1 hour ago
X

Nurses stay busier than just about anyone. So it’s only natural that they turn to the many apps that offer a little help organizing and streamlining their duties.

In recent years, there has been a huge increase in the development of mobile apps designed specially for nurses. From apps that help improve accuracy in care, to those that promise increased efficiency, there are plenty of apps to consider.

ExploreCrocs introduces ‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘Shrek’ clogs for a limited time

Here are five of the most popular mobile apps for nurses. All of them are free and available in the Apple and Android stores.

Nurse.com App

This app is the only social networking app that’s exclusive to nurses. While using the app, fellow healthcare workers can build a community specifically designed by and for nurses. The app also provides an array of educational tools and resources.

Adni

The Adni app is perfect if you’re looking for community and where to get the latest gear in the marketplace. Used to sell and buy products, the Andi app is a digital resource for clinical tools, resources and shopping.

My Shift Planner

If you’re worried about your constantly changing schedule, the My Shift Planner app will send direct updates in real time, and allows you to see when your co-workers are working. It can also help with payroll issues and HR concerns.

ExploreNurses give tips on caring for patients with rare conditions

MediBabble Translator

With the MediBabble Translator app, the days of struggling to communicate with patient who speak another language just got a lot easier. This app can communicate with patients in multiple languages and can be used for admissions, assessments, physical exams and more.

MedSpace

This app is designed to provide immediate clinical answers, the latest clinical news, tools, and information on diseases and drugs. The app offers step-by-step videos on procedures and safety information on over 9,000 prescriptions.

ExploreStarbucks is giving away free drinks every Thursday this month

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Chemical firms sue Rome and AJC to block PFAS settlement terms release6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Atlanta Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones to resign
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: NL home run record now in hand; Next up MLB mark
4h ago

Credit: Robin Kemp

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Harsh reality catches up with plucky Clayton County news site
5h ago

Credit: Robin Kemp

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Harsh reality catches up with plucky Clayton County news site
5h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months or older get updated COVID shot
22m ago
The Latest

OPINION: Girls aren’t the only ones doing ‘girl math’
6h ago
Matthew McConaughey says his new children’s book was a ‘song in my mind’
19h ago
Nurse wins $50k lottery — twice! — using the same numbers
21h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top