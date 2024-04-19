3 Georgia hospitals ranked among best in nation by Fortune

Fairview Park Hospital, Piedmont Athens and Doctors Hospital of Augusta are among the best in the country, according to Fortune. The news outlet released this year’s results of its 100 Top Hospitals program, revealing the best U.S. medical centers across multiple categories.

Fortune teamed up with PINC AI, which found that, “in extrapolating the data to all Medicare inpatients, that if all hospitals performed at the level of the nation’s top 100, more than 350,000 additional patient lives would be saved, more than 607,000 individuals would be spared in-hospital complications, and more than 16,600 patients would be spared readmission within 30 days of their hospital stay,” it reported.

“That amounts to more than $17.6 billion in savings, as well,” the researchers noted.

Piedmont Athens

Piedmont Athens, a first-time mention on Fortune’s list, ranked 21st among the top 25 teaching hospitals in the nation. It earned five stars (out of five) for clinical outcomes, operation efficiency and financial health — as well as four stars for patient experience.

Doctors Hospital of Augusta

Doctors Hospital also earned a mention on Fortune’s list of top teaching hospitals, ranking 23rd. Similar to Piedmont Athens, Augusta’s health care facility earned top marks in four of the five categories. It scored only two stars for patient experience, however.

This is the third year Doctors Hospital of Augusta has made the list.

Fairview Park Hospital

Dublin’s Fairview Park Hospital ranked seventh among the top 25 medium-sized community hospitals. Approaching a decade of high praise from the news outlet, Fairview Park has ranked among Fortune’s favorite facilities for eight years.

It earned five stars in every category, except patient experience. For that, it took home four stars.