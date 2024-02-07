3 DIY avocado facials to combat mask fatigue

Wearing a mask helps protect against infectious diseases and fluids that canspray on you. While it protects you against such things, it can be harmful to the skin, causing maskne — acne from wearing a facial cover — and mask fatigue.
So, after a long day on the job, why not treat yourself to a facial?
Before you start a do-it-yourself avocado facial, you’ll need to take a few steps: Cleanse your skin with a gentle face wash, exfoliate and then steam it.
Here are three DYI avocado facials to combat mask fatigue.
Lemon, avocado, tumeric and yogurt
If you need hydration and want to reduce dark spots and blemishes, then trying out Naive Cook Cooks avocado face mask should be on your list. Ingredients you’ll need are:
- 1 ripe avocado, seed removed
- 3-4 tbsp cold yogurt
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- Pinch of turmeric
After cleansing your face, mix the ingredients in a bowl and apply, leaving it on for 30 minutes. Once the time is up, rinse with warm water.
Oats, avocado and honey
Oats in an avocado mask work as an exfoliant. This hydrating mask is perfect for those with dry skin. You’ll need the following ingredients:
- ½ medium-large avocado, from Mexico
- 1–2 tsp raw, local honey
- 2 tbsp rolled oats
After you combine all of the ingredients in a bowl, apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes, then wash it off.
Avocado, cucumber and apple cider vinegar
If you need a soothing mask to help balance out the skin, the Blender Girl has the perfect avocado, cucumber and apple cider vinegarblend. Ingredients you’ll need are:
- 1 medium avocado, pitted and peeled
- 2 teaspoons organic sweet almond oil
- 1 teaspoon organic apple cider vinegar
- 4 slices organic cucumber
- 1 teaspoon raw honey
Mix all ingredients into a blender for at least 60 seconds. Then, apply to the face and neck for 15 to 30 minutes. Wash off with warm water.
“Avocado oil has high anti-aging properties that are capable of providing protection against free radicals. Studies have also shown that avocado oil reverses degenerative skin changes seen with aging by stimulating the production of elastin fibers and collagen, thus restoring normal regenerative and degenerative balance,” Karen Hammerman, MD, of Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York, told Byrdie.
About the Author