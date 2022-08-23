Undo face mask fatigue with a facial at these spas near area hospitals

Luminous Skin Atlanta near Emory University Hospital

Luminous Skin Atlanta uses innovative technology to provide skincare treatment for all skin types. Their hydrafacial cleanses, exfoliates, hydrates and protects the skin. Based on your skin concerns, you can get a custom facial to target acne, get a “glass skin” look or brighten your face. You can also buy skincare products from their shop. Book your appointment online.

“I just had the new Hydro-Facial and my skin looks AMAZING! I feel like a layer of dead skin was removed and the congestion was sucked out of my pores. My skin is noticeably clearer and brighter. I will definitely be back for this facial,” one reviewer wrote on Facebook.

Details: 1–6 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m.–3p.m. Saturday. 2929-D N Druid Hills Road NE Suite 124, Atlanta. 770-896-8326

Bluefern Spa near Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Just 10 minutes from Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Bluefern Spa offers 14 types of facials, from deep pore cleansing treatments to micro needling. The salon even has a salt room that aims to help with skin and health conditions. Book an appointment by calling or emailing bluefernspa@gmail.com.

“This place is a hidden gem! My best friends came to visit for a girls weekend and we were given the royal treatment! I got a facial which was thorough and amazing! My friends got massages and raved about their experience. After the service we were treated to refreshments in our own private area. The owner is kind and funny and a wonderful host,” a reviewer wrote on Yelp.

Details: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 10990 State Bridge Road, Suite E, Johns Creek. 770-674-5974

Tam Spa near Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Just five minutes from Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Tam Spa offers facial, waxing and foot massage services. You can book an appointment through Facebook or by calling the spa.

“Best facial I’ve ever had! The results of the anti-aging facial I had were amazing! My technician spent a great deal of time applying a ton of products and procedures. The place is spotless! This place is a wonderful hidden gem! Can’t wait for my next visit,” one reviewer commented.

Details: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 860 Duluth Hightway, No. 175, Lawrenceville. 678-878-3688

Marimad Luxury Spa near Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite

Marimad Luxury Spa gives clients a relaxing experience to wash away the stress from your day. With 22 kinds of facials, you can find a treatment to best suit your needs. Don’t know where to start? Marimad also offers consultations where they conduct a skin analysis by an esthetician, receive a facial and get a recommended skin care routine to bring home. You can book an appointment online through their website.

“Met, then exceeded my expectations. The owner is such a sweet lady and her work is amazing. This is the first time in an extremely long time that I’ve gotten a facial, and they actually unclogged my pores. My skin truly looked amazing after my service, and during my service I felt very relaxed. Better get in and book soon!” one reviewer said.

Details: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 6427 Roswell Road, Suite E, (back of the building, second floor) Sandy Springs. 404-600-4032

