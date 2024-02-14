5 workouts easy to squeeze into a busy schedule

In each video, three people are doing the workout and each demonstrates different intensity levels. So if a workout might seem challenging, the instructor will point out which person is doing a version best for those who are beginners, injured or have movement limitations.

Here are five 10- to 15-minute workouts that are easy to squeeze into a busy schedule.

Beginners

If you’re new to at-home workouts and want to try it out before getting fully invested, try this 15-minute home cardio workout.

Salsa dancing

Whether you mute the TV and use your own playlist or go along with the coach, this 10-minute salsa dancing workout is a calorie burner and fun to do. It’s a quick and easy full-body burn that might have you wanting to do it again.

Ab workout

Having a strong core doesn’t just showcase a great set of abs. Core training helps train the back and hips and improves stabilization. According to Healthline, a strong core can help reduce body pain, make it easier to run and do cardio, and reduce lower-body injury.

HIIT

High-intensity interval training isn’t just for athletes; it can be used in the comforts of your own home. The bonus to doing it at home is avoiding awkward spaces at the gym. Some benefits of HITT workouts include building a healthier heart, targeting fat loss, and increasing muscles.

Arm burner

It doesn’t take much to feel a good burn in the arm muscles. A good arm workout should include the recruitment of core muscles. Working out the arms and shoulders can help reduce the risk of injury, improve posture and help stabilize the joints.

While working out for 30 to 45 minutes is most beneficial for weight loss and muscle gain, recent studies have proved short workouts can be effective.

A 2022 study found three, 1-minute bursts of vigorous exercise each day could lead to a longer life. While another study suggests that 15 minutes of weekly physical activity can extend longevity.