15 interesting stats for National Pizza Party Day 2023

3. Each American eats about 46 slices of pie a year.

4. 36% of all pizza orders include pepperoni.

5. Pizza sales account for 10% of all food purchases.

6. The largest pizza made was in Johannesburg, South Africa, at the Norwood Pick ‘N’ Pay Hypermarket. I was 122 feet, 8.441 inches in diameter.

7. Women are twice as likely as men to order vegetables on their pie.

8. The world’s fastest pizza maker can create 14 pies in 2 minutes and 35 seconds.

9. The first known Chicago deep-dish pizza was created in 1943. The restaurant later became the chain known as Pizzeria Uno.

10. Sam Panopoulos, a native of Greece who owned a pizza restaurant in Canada, is credited with inventing Hawaiian pizza.

11. The first pizza delivered to outer space happened in 2001 when Pizza Hut sent a 6-inch salami pie to the International Space Station.

12. There is a pizza museum in Philadelphia called Pizza Brain. It’s home to the world’s largest collection of pizza memorabilia.

13. Spinning pizza dough has been found to be the best way to spread the dough evenly and help it retain moisture.

14. Pizza-flavored products have included potato chips, ice cream, beer and e-cigarettes.

15. The U.S. frozen pizza market was valued at $6.62 billion last year.