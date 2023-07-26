BreakingNews
Biden releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from Northeast reserve in bid to lower prices at pump
Why you should pay attention to Georgia’s primaries

3 hours ago

For some of Georgia’s most competitive contests, Tuesday’s primaries will set the stage for a November race. But for others, the outcome will effectively render a final verdict.

That’s because so many legislative districts — and every U.S. House seat — were drawn to favor one party or another, giving low-turnout primary contests outsized importance.

Voters will also elect winners on Tuesday for key nonpartisan races, including several contests for the state’s top judicial posts.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

2h ago
