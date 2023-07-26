Why you should pay attention to Georgia’s primaries

For some of Georgia’s most competitive contests, Tuesday’s primaries will set the stage for a November race. But for others, the outcome will effectively render a final verdict.

That’s because so many legislative districts — and every U.S. House seat — were drawn to favor one party or another, giving low-turnout primary contests outsized importance.

Voters will also elect winners on Tuesday for key nonpartisan races, including several contests for the state’s top judicial posts.