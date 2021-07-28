While some Republicans wait on Walker, others take fight to Warnock

Caption Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, left, shown working alongside DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has amassed the most formidable grassroots network of all three Republicans now running for the U.S. Senate. (Jenni Girtman for Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Jenni Girtman for Atlanta Journal Constitution Credit: Jenni Girtman for Atlanta Journal Constitution

Saddler and the other two Republicans, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and military veteran Kelvin King, aren’t taking direct aim at Walker. But they’re emphasizing what they offer that Walker can’t: a record in the armed forces or in public office, their ties to Georgia, and a willingness to engage grassroots voters on the campaign trail.

At a recent campaign stop, Black focused as much on President Joe Biden as Warnock in explaining why he’s running.

“I’ve got four broken TVs at home. What does that have to do with running? Well, I’ve thrown a brick through every TV I’ve got since January,” Black said, referring to Biden’s inauguration. “Am I going to do something about it or keep throwing bricks? I’m off the couch, folks.”

‘On my timetable’

They’re plowing ahead as Walker’s past is drawing new scrutiny.

In recent weeks, media reports have highlighted his exaggerated business dealings and violent behavior, including court documents detailing a 2005 death threat leveled by Walker against his ex-wife and her new boyfriend that swayed a Texas judge to issue a protective order.

Senior Republicans are raising concerns that Trump’s potential endorsement — he called Walker “unstoppable” and predicted he’ll join the race — has left the state GOP saddled to an unpredictable, untested nominee.

And Walker has not acted like a candidate, avoiding local reporters and skipping mainstay events on the Georgia Republican circuit in favor of a handful of friendly appearances on Fox News. In a recent spot on Sean Hannity’s show, he said the negative press “isn’t going to scare me.”

“I’m going to do it on my timetable,” Walker said, “and I think that’s what’s making people angry.”

Caption If he chooses to run for the U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, right, would hold a prized endorsement from former President Donald Trump while also having the highest name recognition of any candidate thanks to his legendary status as a football player at the University of Georgia. Trump, shown exchanging elbow bumps with Walker, has called him "unstoppable" as a candidate. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

He’s acting like he’s in the driver’s seat for a reason. Walker can bide his time because he’d enter the race with sky-high name recognition, a broad fundraising base and a vast following on social media.

Republican strategist Heath Garrett said Trump’s endorsement, combined with Walker’s outsider status, would make him the instant front-runner in the GOP primary and position him well for a November matchup against Warnock.

“Herschel’s diversity, unconventional approach to politics and his message of hope, hard work and the power of the free enterprise system will cause problems for the Democrats in the general,” said Garrett, who is among the GOP consultants encouraging a Walker run.

For now, though, the infighting only seems to strengthen Warnock’s position. Though he’s considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Democratic incumbents on the ballot next year, he’s amassed a reelection war chest topping $10 million and has a unified party behind him. He recently hired a battle-tested campaign manager to prepare for next year’s race.

A ‘serious issue’

The three GOP candidates lining up against Warnock are rushing into a void.

One big GOP name after another has sidestepped a contest against Warnock, the charismatic pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. His old foe, former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, won’t say whether she’s running but set off chatter in political circles when she recently met with Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell.

Caption U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter has said he will only launch a campaign for the U.S. Senate if Herschel Walker chooses not to run. "I'm not interested in political suicide," Carter said. "I ain't going to run against Herschel Walker in the state of Georgia." (Photo: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution) Credit: Nathan Posner Credit: Nathan Posner

And U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Pooler Republican elected to four terms in Congress, is so wary of a potential Walker run that he’s preparing to join the field only if Walker bows out.

“I’m not interested in political suicide,” Carter said. “I ain’t going to run against Herschel Walker in the state of Georgia. I was born at night. But it wasn’t last night.”

King, a construction contractor who was one of Trump’s chief Black surrogates in Georgia, doesn’t mind the uncertainty. He’s platformed his campaign around a fight against “cancel culture,” and this week he rolled out an “Uncancel America Tour” with stops in the state’s 159 counties.

At a campaign swing through Cobb County, King made a not-so-subtle opening argument playing on his in-state residency.

“I’m a Georgia boy. I was born and raised right here in Georgia, in fact I was born right here in Cobb County,” King said. “It’s very, very important to me to make sure I represent my county, my state, with dignity and integrity.”

Caption U.S. Senate candidate Kelvin King, a construction contractor from Cobb County who served as a surrogate for President Donald Trump during last year's campaign, has emphasized his roots in the state. “It’s very, very important to me to make sure I represent my county, my state, with dignity and integrity,” King said. (Photo: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution) Credit: Nathan Posner Credit: Nathan Posner

Black has amassed the most formidable grassroots network of all the candidates, thanks in part to his three terms in statewide office. He also picked up the endorsement of former Gov. Nathan Deal, the first high-profile Republican to choose sides.

The surprise of the race, though, has been Saddler, who has quietly put together a serious campaign. His $1.4 million fundraising haul topped the GOP field. And he quickly set up a statewide tour, drawing crowds of dozens in some midsize cities.

In Nashville, a speck of a town in Berrien County, Saddler talked about his “six-year warpath” to become a Navy SEAL and, later, his journey to a position in the Trump White House. Pressed on Walker’s potential candidacy, Saddler professed ambivalence.

“Whoever gets in this race needs to make their decision on their own. We’re not focused on that,” the 38-year-old said. “We’re focused on our mission, which is to win the seat back from Raphael Warnock next year and win over the support from Georgians.”

Some of the Republicans who sidled up to the buffet were curious; others left convinced. Taylor Williams, a Saddler supporter, said with Democrats on the rebound in Georgia, Republicans will need a younger visionary to take the party’s standard.

“I get the legend. I just don’t like prolonging celebrity politics,’ Williams said. “Leadership is a serious issue. And we need someone who can bring serious leadership.”