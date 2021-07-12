Gary Black picks up Deal’s endorsement in 2022 Senate bid

Black is not the only one who has made the leap. Military veteran Latham Saddler surprised many Republicans by announcing he’s raised more than $1.4 million for his Senate bid, a lofty sum for a first-time candidate. Kelvin King, another veteran, is also in the contest. And former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is among several Republicans who haven’t ruled out a run.

In his endorsement, Deal steered clear of mentioning Walker – or any other potential Senate candidates. Instead, Deal’s message focused on his friendship with Black and his experience in elected office as a three-term agriculture commissioner.

“We worked together for the entire time that I was governor. And he’s done a great job representing everyone in our state,” said Deal. “That’s the kind of leadership we need in Washington.”