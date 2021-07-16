While Warnock raises big money for 2022, many Republican donors stand pat

He ended the quarter with more cash in his coffers than Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, the most prominent Republican in the contest so far. Black took in about $700,000 in the three weeks since entering the contest, and spent about $20,000 of that sum.

A third contender, military veteran Kelvin King, raised about $370,000 and loaned himself another $300,000 during the quarter. He’s got about $560,000 left in the bank.

Caption Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, waits to speak as Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, introduces him during the 50th annual Wild Hog Supper at the historic Railroad Depot in Atlanta on Jan. 8, 2012. Credit: Jason Getz jgetz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz jgetz@ajc.com

Though former Gov. Nathan Deal endorsed Black this week, many of the party’s movers-and-shakers have yet to pick sides – or dip into their wallets – with the field still so muddied. Senior GOP officials increasingly expect Walker to enter the race with Donald Trump’s support, freezing many donors.

That’s meant a tepid GOP fundraising pace. At this stage in the 2014 campaign to succeed Republican Saxby Chambliss, the last wide-open GOP race for Senate in Georgia, big donors had already poured millions of dollars into the campaigns of a slate of Republican rivals.

Two contenders – then-U.S. Reps. Phil Gingrey and Jack Kingston – each reported warchests of more than $2.3 million in the midpoint in 2013. That’s more than the three GOP contenders in this contest have in their accounts combined.

It puts the GOP at an early deficit. Warnock is a prolific fundraiser, amassing nearly $150 million during his 2020 campaign as part of a tandem of Senate races that were among the most expensive in U.S. political history.

Vulnerable Democratic incumbents in U.S. House contests also got off to a fast start, though those races are full of uncertainties, too. That’s because lawmakers armed with fresh Census data are set to redraw the district maps later this year, reordering the political boundaries across the state.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, who represents a Gwinnett-based district, said she raised about $556,000 during the quarter and ended with $1.1 million in her account. Republican McCormick, a physician who narrowly lost to Bourdeaux last year, had less than half that sum in the bank for his comeback bid.

Caption Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath won their Democratic runoff elections for U.S. congress.

And U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath collected about $770,000 over the three-month span, with more than $1.3 million in reserve, for her bid for a third term representing a district that now straddles

Republican Harold Earls, a military veteran, reported raising $279,000 and $244,000 left in his coffers. Jake Evans and Meagan Hanson both jumped in the race this week, avoiding the need to disclose, though Evans boasted that he amassed $100,000 in the first day after he announced.

Other takeaways:

· The fundraising reports offered little clarity in the race to succeed Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice in northeast Georgia.

At least five candidates had $100,000 or more in the bank, and two – trucking executive Mike Collins and former state Revenue Commissioner David Curry – wrote themselves six-figure checks.

· U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose hateful rhetoric earned her an unprecedented demotion, continued to raise significant cash off her say-anything approach. She collected another $1.3 million this quarter, and has about $2.8 million in the bank.

· U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff won’t face the voters again until 2026, but he’s not sitting still. He collected $790,000 over the last quarter and has about $750,000 in reserve.

· Ossoff’s 2020 rival, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, still has formidable firepower even though he ruled out a Senate comeback. The Republican reported $4.25 million left in the tank.