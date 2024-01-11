Breaking: Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial
When and how to watch the debate

By
32 minutes ago

The presidential debate will air live beginning at 9 p.m. It’s slated to last 90 minutes and include two commercial breaks.

Per a survey released Wednesday by The Associated Press, 60% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” likely to tune in.

There are multiple ways to watch:

  • It will be aired on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and the streaming platform Max, formerly known as HBO Max. It also will be available for simulcast by other networks
  • It will also be livestreamed on CNN’s website, on ajc.com and on the AJC’s news app
  • Several watch parties have also been scheduled across the metro region, including events being thrown by both political parties to raise money

AJC’s team of political reporters will also be live blogging the debate here.

More details here on where and how to watch.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

