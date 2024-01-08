Trump claims immunity from prosecution in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump Monday asked a Fulton County judge to dismiss criminal charges against him because he is immune from prosecution – a hotly contested claim that nonetheless could have significant repercussions for the case against him.

In a motion filed in Fulton County Superior Court, attorney Steve Sadow argued charges filed against Trump here should be dismissed because the Republican’s efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia were part of his duties as president.

“From 1789 to 2023, no president ever faced criminal prosecution for acts committed while in office,” Sadow argued in the motion. “That unbroken historic tradition of presidential immunity is rooted in the separation of powers and the text of the Constitution.”