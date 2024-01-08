BreakingNews
Trump claims immunity from prosecution in Georgia

Trump claims immunity from prosecution in Georgia

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Clinton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Clinton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

Politics
By
8 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump Monday asked a Fulton County judge to dismiss criminal charges against him because he is immune from prosecution – a hotly contested claim that nonetheless could have significant repercussions for the case against him.

In a motion filed in Fulton County Superior Court, attorney Steve Sadow argued charges filed against Trump here should be dismissed because the Republican’s efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia were part of his duties as president.

“From 1789 to 2023, no president ever faced criminal prosecution for acts committed while in office,” Sadow argued in the motion. “That unbroken historic tradition of presidential immunity is rooted in the separation of powers and the text of the Constitution.”

The judge overseeing the federal Jan. 6 criminal case against Trump has already rejected Trump’s immunity argument. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals will hear arguments on the matter Tuesday.

Legal experts say Trump is unlikely to prevail on his immunity claims. But the motions could delay the cases against him beyond next November’s election.

That would mean voters would cast their ballots without knowing whether Trump is guilty of federal and state crimes. And if he wins re-election, it could allow Trump to squelch the criminal cases.

This is a developing story. Check ajc.com for updates.

Related

Credit: TNS

Trump immunity fight in D.C. could derail, delay Fulton case

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump Georgia investigation

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top