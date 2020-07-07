Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary

The Carters also have the longest marriage of any presidential couple. Their longstanding romance started at a young age. When growing up in Plains, Rosalynn was a frequent playmate of Jimmy's younger sister.

Caption Then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquarters in 1966 after making a strong showing in the Democratic primary election for governor of Georgia. Credit: Associated Press Credit: Associated Press

In 1945, Jimmy asked Rosalynn to go to the movies with him while he was home on leave from the U.S. Naval Academy. When his mother asked him what he thought of Rosalynn the next day, he is said to have responded, "she's the one I'm going to marry."

In his 2015 book, “A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety,” Carter wrote of his first date with his future wife, “She was remarkably beautiful, almost painfully shy, obviously intelligent, and yet unrestrained in our discussion on the rumble seat of the Ford Coupe.”

Caption President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter and daughter Amy, July 1977 on the White House lawn. (Jimmy Carter Library) Credit: Jimmy Carter Library Credit: Jimmy Carter Library

It’s been nearly 40 years since Carter lost his re-election campaign to Ronald Reagan in the 1980 presidential contest. However, both he and Rosalynn have been extremely busy in the years since leaving the political arena.

The couple founded the Carter Center in 1982, with a mission to advance peace and improve health worldwide. They frequently volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and have worked for voting rights across the world.

In 1999, then-President Bill Clinton awarded Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have done more good things for more people in more places than any other couple on the face of the Earth,” Clinton said at the time.

Caption President Bill Clinton applauds Carter and his wife Rosalynn before presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the Carter Center on Aug. 9, 1999. (Ben Gray / AJC file)

On Carter’s 75th birthday he was asked about the most important thing he had done with his life, without hesitation he said, “Marrying Rosalynn,” according to the Carter Center.

