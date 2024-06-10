Politics

VP Kamala Harris is returning to Atlanta on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak Friday to the group 100 Black Men of America during a visit to Atlanta. It will be her fourth stop in Georgia this year. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak Friday to the group 100 Black Men of America during a visit to Atlanta. It will be her fourth stop in Georgia this year.
Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Atlanta on Friday to speak to the annual conference of the 100 Black Men of America as Democrats aim to shore up support from the party’s base.

It’s the latest in a string of stops in Georgia by Harris and President Joe Biden as both parties fight for the state’s 16 electoral votes. Former President Donald Trump has also made multiple stops in Georgia, which Republicans consider a must-win state.

Harris’ visit is part of a tour focused on economic development that also includes a stop this week in North Carolina, another Democratic target in November. She kicked off that tour in Atlanta in April with discussions with Black business leaders. Friday’s visit will mark her fourth to the state this year.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

