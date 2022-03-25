Vernon Jones voted Democratic after saying he supported Trump

Jones didn’t respond to an email and phone calls seeking comment Thursday.

Jones, who calls himself the “Black Donald Trump,” backed the former president’s reelection bid in April 2020, when he was still a Democrat in the state House of Representatives.

Then on election day for the presidential primary on June 9, election records show Jones cast a Democratic Party ballot when voting in person at his DeKalb County precinct.

Voters are guaranteed a secret ballot, so it’s impossible to know which Democratic presidential candidate Jones voted for. But public records indicate which party’s ballot a voter requested in a primary.

Georgia is an open primary state, meaning any voter can choose to vote on either party’s primary ballot. Some voters cross party lines in primaries, either to support a specific candidate or participate in a more competitive race. In the 2020 primary, Trump had no opponent, while there were 12 contenders for president in the Democratic primary.

Jones has pinned his hopes for election on Trump’s endorsement.

“I‘ve been a LOYAL & STRONG supporter of President Trump & the America First Movement & I’m not afraid to shout it from the roof-tops,” Jones wrote Feb. 23 on Facebook. “The President needs fighters in Congress who can fight for America First values — not squishy establishment RINOs.”

Jones will have to defend his Republican credentials against Collins and other more established members of the GOP who are in the race, including former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun, state Rep. Timothy Barr and David Curry, the state’s former revenue commissioner under Gov. Brian Kemp.