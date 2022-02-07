Vernon Jones abandons bid for governor to run for US House seat

It’s unclear if he will run for Congress with Trump’s support. Ahead of the announcement, Jones visited Trump in Florida and sent tweets advocating for “America First” lawmakers in Congress. He also said he’d block federal funding for school districts that teach critical race theory, a graduate level coursework on systemic racism.

Once the former chief executive of DeKalb County, the state’s most important Democratic stronghold, Jones has tried to align himself with far-right members of the U.S. House, including fellow Georgian Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have alienated many with their extreme views and social media rants.

A controversial record

Even if he wins Trump’s endorsement, Jones faces stiff competition for the 10th District, a seat that stretches across a mostly rural slice of northeast Georgia.

About a dozen candidates are in the race or have floated a run, and the frontrunner is Republican Mike Collins, a well-known local businessman and son of former U.S. Rep. Mac Collins who narrowly lost to Hice in the 2014 GOP runoff. A recent poll showed Collins with a commanding lead - and Jones in the single digits.

Other contenders include Patrick Witt, an ex-Trump administration official who recently boasted of winning the endorsement of the former president’s legal team; former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun; state Rep. Timothy Barr, who has Hice’s blessing; and David Curry, a former state revenue commissioner.

Caption 10th Congressional district candidates Jody Hice (left) and Mike Collins answer questions from panelists during the Atlanta Press Club's Loudermilk-Young Debate Series at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studios in Atlanta on Sunday, July, 13, 2014. Credit: JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL Credit: JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL Caption 10th Congressional district candidates Jody Hice (left) and Mike Collins answer questions from panelists during the Atlanta Press Club's Loudermilk-Young Debate Series at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studios in Atlanta on Sunday, July, 13, 2014. Credit: JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL Credit: JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL

The 6th District would present a different set of challenges -- namely from metro Atlanta voters who remember his long tenure as a Democrat in the Legislature and in DeKalb County government.

The race is also crowded with well-known Republicans, including attorney Jake Evans, former state Rep. Meagan Hanson and Dr. Rich McCormick, the runner-up in the 2020 race for a Gwinnett-based district.

His GOP opponents are certain to paint Jones as an opportunist former Democrat with a long liberal voting record as a state legislator and top executive of Georgia’s bluest county.

Among the decisions that have come back to haunt him, Jones voted against the anti-abortion measure that Kemp signed into law in 2019.

Jones must also answer for a controversial history in public office that includes allegations of sexual assault that he has denied. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution examination of Jones’ record showed he has been repeatedly accused of intimidating and harassing women in his personal and professional lives.

A pariah

The notion that the former Democrat is even a credible contender for the solidly Republican district is a testament to Trump’s staying power in Georgia GOP politics.

Once a pariah as a Democratic legislator, Jones underwent a political metamorphosis after he endorsed Trump in early 2020. He began rubbing shoulders with state GOP officials who once shunned him, landed a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention and crowdsurfed at Trump rallies.

Caption 10/16/2020 -Macon, Georgia - Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones crowd surfs during a President Donald Trump rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Friday, October 16, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Caption 10/16/2020 -Macon, Georgia - Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones crowd surfs during a President Donald Trump rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Friday, October 16, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Jones, too, embraced Trump’s lies about a “rigged” election, appearing at “Stop the Steal” rallies with disgraced attorney Lin Wood and others who promoted conspiracy theories about the vote. Multiple recounts, judicial rulings and bipartisan officials have confirmed Joe Biden’s defeat of Trump in Georgia.

Perdue’s camp welcomed Jones’ flip to a new race, which gives the former U.S. senator a chance to unify Trump supporters behind his banner.

With about 10% support in a recent Quinnipiac poll of the contest, Jones’ devoted core of far-right Trump loyalists could have been enough to hurt Perdue’s chances against Kemp. That same poll showed Perdue trailing Kemp by about 7%.

Staying in the race could have also guaranteed a June runoff by making it harder for any candidate to win the nomination outright. That gave Jones leverage to extract a promise of support from Trump for another contest if he got out of the governor’s primary.