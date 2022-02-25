Crowded 10th District’s GOP primary field upended by Trump endorsement

Despite his lack of ties to the region and his liberal track record, Jones has scheduled meet-and-greets across the district starting next week. His campaign has focused largely on his close connection to the former president cultivated during his support of Trump’s 2020 campaign. Jones attended recent events at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and will return next month for a fundraiser there.

Jones declined an interview request.

A January poll conducted on behalf of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that 43% of Republican voters said they would be more likely to support a candidate endorsed by Trump, but an equal amount said they weren’t sure or indicated it wouldn’t matter.

Trumped backed Jones’ congressional bid as part of an agreement that ended his campaign for governor, making the path smoother for the ex-president’s preferred candidate in that race: former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Even before Jones entered the race earlier this month, there was a crowded field. Nearly a dozen candidates have submitted paperwork that allows them to raise money ahead of the May 24 primary. And half of them have raised about $200,000 each from individual donors, a sum that would mark them the front-runner in many scenarios.

The sheer number of leading candidates means the primary is all but certain to lead to a runoff in June. The Republican nominee will be heavily favored to win the seat in November.

University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock said the likelihood of a runoff in the 10th District may have made the seat more attractive to Jones as he was deciding what office to pursue as part of his negotiations with Trump.

“With this large field, potentially it would take a smaller share of the vote in order to finish second and therefore make it into the runoff,” Bullock said. “So maybe part of his calculation is there’s a better chance I can clear the first hurdle and then go head to head against somebody for the nomination.”

Trump is still a powerful force among conservative voters, and nearly every GOP candidate has played up support for him and his agenda even without his endorsement.

Collins describes himself as an “America First, pro Trump” candidate, and he said the Trump years ushered in a period of economic growth and prosperity that provides a blueprint for the type of congressman he would be.

“My parents were in the trucking business, and then my wife and I started our own trucking company and built it up to over 100 trucks and actually bought my parents out,” he said. “And being involved in that industry alone, which is the most regulated and taxed industry there is in this country, gives me just a different perspective from anybody else in this whole race of what we need in Washington.”

Other candidates are touting their own experience as the reason they would be the best person to next represent the 10th District. Marc McMain is a publisher who recently began running his first campaign ad on Fox News, a spot criticizing President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci on mask mandates.

Based on internal polling he has reviewed, McMain said Collins appears to be in the lead, and he and other candidates are competing for a second-place finish that could land them in a runoff if no one receives a majority of voters’ support.

“You look at the several small businesses that I’ve started that have been successful, that really sets me apart from the crowd,” McMain said. “And I’m an outsider; I’ve never ran for political office, whether it be federal, state or local. In this political climate, people want an outsider.”

That is a contrast with several other candidates in the race who arrive with political experience, including Collins, the son of former U.S. Rep. Mac Collins. Collins narrowly lost to Hice in a 2014 runoff for the Republican nomination, which is the last time the seat was open.

Other leading candidates, including Jones, also have political experience. Former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun is also in the race, as is state Rep. Timothy Barr, who represents a seat in Gwinnett County outside the district. Candidate David Curry is the former elected tax commissioner in Henry County who also served as the state’s revenue commissioner under Gov. Brian Kemp.

James Cooper, the Republican Party of Georgia’s regional chairman in the 10th District, is staying neutral during the primary campaign. He believes the field remains wide open and hard to handicap ahead of the primary.

Voters in the district are worried about the economy and inflation, Cooper said, but they are also looking to support a candidate they can trust.

“Someone they trust to uphold the Constitution, stand up for our conservative values, provide good constituent services and to be accessible for them,” he said.

10th Congressional District Republican primary

When U.S. Rep. Jody Hice decided to run for Georgia secretary of state instead of seeking another term in Congress, he created an open seat in the 10th Congressional District.

The seat remains a conservative stronghold in east-central Georgia, meaning the winner of the Republican primary on May 24 will be the heavy favorite in the November general election.

The crowded field of GOP candidates includes Mike Collins, a business owner who narrowly lost to Hice in 2014, former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun and state Rep. Timothy Barr.

But former President Donald Trump has endorsed Vernon Jones, the former Democrat who decided to run for Congress in the district after being pressured to bow out of the governor’s race to make room for former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Learn about the candidates

Timothy Barr https://www.votebarr.com/

Paul Broun https://www.paulbroun.com/

Mike Collins https://mikecollinsga.com/

David Curry https://www.davidcurryforcongress.com/

Todd Heussner https://www.toddheussner.com/

Vernon Jones https://www.jonesforgeorgia.com/

Marc McMain https://marcforcongress.com/

Alan Sims https://alansimsforcongress.com/

Mitchell Swan https://www.colonelswanforcongress.com/

Patrick Witt https://www.patrickwitt.com/

More 2022 campaign coverage: