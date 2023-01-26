UGA’s Smart, pension system investment chief top Georgia pay list

Charles Cary, longtime chief investment officer at the Teachers Retirement System, was paid $1,065,122, up from $1,018,238 the previous year. Cary’s increased earnings came even though the TRS pension program lost $15 billion in fiscal 2022 as the stock market tanked.

Most of the others on the $1 million pay list were coaches, although a pair of doctors finished among their ranks. According to Open Georgia, James D. St. Louis, chief of pediatric and congenital heart surgery at Augusta University, earned $1.615 million, and Richard Lee, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Augusta University, received $1.2 million.

Some others came close: Griffith Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, made $994,828 in fiscal 2022, according to Open Georgia, and Fernando Vale Diaz, neurosurgery chairman at Augusta University, $986,000. Georgia Tech’s Angel Cabrera was the highest-paid college president at $955,000.

Most of the top-paid nonuniversity staffers worked for either the Georgia Ports Authority or the Teachers Retirement System. Traditionally, among noncoaches, the highest pay in the University System goes to doctors working at Augusta University, home of the state’s medical college.

According to Open Georgia, the highest-paid school system employee was Cheryl Watson-Harris, superintendent of DeKalb County schools, who made $639,037. Watson-Harris was fired by the DeKalb board last year.

It marked a departure from most recent years, when the highest-paid superintendent was typically longtime Gwinnett County school chief Alvin Wilbanks. The Gwinnett board decided in 2021 to buy out Wilbanks’ contract, but those payments kept him No. 2 among K-12 school staffers.

Kemp was paid $176,250 to run the state in 2022.

Top earners

The top 10 pay recipients in state government, the University System of Georgia and school districts in fiscal 2022, which ended June 30

State government

Charles Cary, chief investment officer, Teacher Retirement System, $1,065,122

Griffith Lynch, executive director, Georgia Ports Authority, $994,828

Thomas Horkan, co-chief investment officer, TRS, $901,966

Michael Majure, co-chief investment officer, TRS, $901,966

Edward McCarthy, chief operating officer, Ports Authority, $567,502

Clifford Pyron, chief commercial officer, Ports Authority, $563,982

Clanton Shipp, co-director of equities, TRS, $489,189

Matthew Wolfersberger, co-director of equities, TRS, $486,921

Russell McMurry, commissioner, Department of Transportation, $455,216

Bambang Cahyono, director of alternative investments, TRS, $445,216

University System of Georgia

Kirby Smart, head football coach, University of Georgia, $7,955,000

Geoff Collins, head football coach, Georgia Tech, $3,492,000*

Josh Pastner, head basketball coach, Georgia Tech, $3,177,443

Tom Crean, head basketball coach, University of Georgia, $2,537,623*

Todd Monken, offensive coordinator, University of Georgia, $1,814,742

James St. Louis, chief, pediatric and congenital heart surgery, Augusta University, $1,615,250

Richard Lee, section chief and professor, Augusta University, $1,205,000

Bryan McClendon, wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator, University of Georgia, $1,134,000

Daniel Lanning, defensive coordinator, University of Georgia, $1,073,787*

Antonio “Dell” McGee, run game coordinator and running backs coach, University of Georgia, $1,011,254

School systems

Cheryl Watson-Harris, superintendent, DeKalb County schools, $639,037*

Alvin Wilbanks, superintendent, Gwinnett County schools, $597,667*

Curtis Jones, superintendent, Bibb County schools, $444,770*

Morcease Beasley, superintendent, Clayton County schools, $443,598*

Christopher Ragsdale, superintendent, Cobb County schools, $439,729

Michael Looney, superintendent, Fulton County schools, $437,005

Calvin Watts, superintendent, Gwinnett County schools, $402,343

Brian Hightower, superintendent, Cherokee County schools, $376,901

Lisa Herring, superintendent, city of Atlanta schools, $372,945

Mark Albertus, superintendent, city of Carrollton schools, $349,925

*No longer in the job

Source: Open Georgia