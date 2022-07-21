Breaking news: Kirby Smart, Georgia finalize contract extension

Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia Athletic Association agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season.
Under the new agreement, Smart’s annual base salary and supplemental compensation for the coming 2022 season will be $10,250,000, with annual increases, culminating at $12,250,000 for the 2031 season.
“Mary Beth, my family and I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia,” Smart said in a statment released by the school. “This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering,” said head football coach Kirby Smart. “I’m thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football. It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come!”
In his six seasons, Smart has led the Bulldogs to the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, a 2018 CFP title game appearance, the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championship, four SEC Eastern Division crowns, 66 wins and six bowl game victories. Smart has been named SEC Coach of the Year twice since being hired in December of 2015, as well as coached 11 first round NFL draft picks and 45 overall.
“Coach Smart’s impact on the University of Georgia extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said in a statement released by the school. “He and his wife are Bulldogs through and through, and it is evident that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he means to us. I am excited for our football program’s continued success under his direction. The future of Georgia Football remains bright with Coach Smart as its steadfast leader.”
