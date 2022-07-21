Breaking news: Kirby Smart, Georgia finalize contract extension

Under the new agreement, Smart’s annual base salary and supplemental compensation for the coming 2022 season will be $10,250,000, with annual increases, culminating at $12,250,000 for the 2031 season.

“Mary Beth, my family and I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia,” Smart said in a statment released by the school. “This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering,” said head football coach Kirby Smart. “I’m thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football. It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come!”