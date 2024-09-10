Politics

Trump campaign holds watch party at Georgia gun range days after school shooting

Adventure Outdoors is the site of a watch party for supporters of former President Donald Trump in Tuesday night's debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Adventure Outdoors is the site of a watch party for supporters of former President Donald Trump in Tuesday night's debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.
By and
1 hour ago

Less than a week after a shooting at a Georgia high school left four people dead, former President Donald Trump’s campaign is holding one of its larger debate watch parties at a suburban Atlanta firearms outlet that bills itself as “The World’s Largest Gun Store.”

The Republican’s campaign said the decision to hold the event at Adventure Outdoors was made in June, months before the mass shooting at Apalachee High School took place. Democrats and gun control advocates said it was callous and insensitive to keep the event at the gun shop after the killings.

“Holding a political debate party at a gun range is completely out of step with the vast majority of voters who are scared to send their kids to school and not have them come home,” said state Sen. Sally Harrell, one of the Democrats who have pressed for more restrictions on firearms in Georgia.

Authorities charged 14-year-old Colt Gray with four counts of felony murder in the Sept. 4 deaths of two teachers and two students at the Barrow County school. His father, Colin Gray, is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Warrants allege he gave the teenager access to the semiautomatic gun used in the shooting “with knowledge that he was a threat to himself and others.”

Adventure Outdoors has long been a popular venue for nonpolitical events, such as weddings and fundraisers, as well as events staged by politicians. (Steve Schaefer / AJC)

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

icon to expand image

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Adventure Outdoors has long been a popular venue for nonpolitical events, such as weddings and fundraisers. The giant Cobb County gun shop is also a favorite campaign stop for Republicans.

Country crooner Travis Tritt raffled off guns outside Adventure Outdoors to supporters of then-U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in December 2020. Gov. Brian Kemp and failed U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker picked the store for their sole joint event in 2022. And when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Georgia shortly before he announced his presidential bid, he made a beeline for the sprawling suburban outpost.

“This narrative is intentionally misleading. The watch party was booked months ago in an incredibly popular community event space. It has hosted countless weddings, rallies and events over the years,” Georgia Team Trump spokesperson Morgan Ackley said.

Republicans say there’s a strategic reason for visiting a store that anchors a busy intersection in Cobb County, a suburb that was once an important GOP stronghold but is now a Democratic bastion. Democrat Joe Biden carried Cobb by 14 percentage points in 2020.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets supporters in March at Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna for an event spotlighting his newly released book, "The Courage To Be Free: Florida's Blueprint For America's Revival." Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC

Democrats and gun control advocacy groups predict the decision to keep the event at the gun store will haunt Republicans in November. Moms Demand Action, one of the most prominent gun safety organizations in the nation, said it was “insensitive, gross and reprehensible.”

State Rep. Michelle Au, who during a news conference last week called for the Georgia General Assembly to pass a bill to help prevent children from accessing guns, noted that Georgia Democrats scrapped events shortly after the assassination attempt on Trump’s life in July.

“Sometimes that’s the price we pay to be appropriate in a time of a fresh tragedy,” she said.

Gun control supporters rally at a press conference called by Democratic lawmakers at the Capitol in Atlanta in May 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

School shooting draws unwanted attention to Georgia on campaign trail
Placeholder Image

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

The family of the Georgia school shooting suspect could help change the state’s gun...
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Key details about Georgia gun laws in light of the high school shooting in Barrow County2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia school shooting stirs debate about safe storage laws for guns
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images and Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Trump and Harris to face off in highly anticipated debate10m ago
Key details about Georgia gun laws in light of the high school shooting in Barrow County2h ago
What time is the ABC News presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump?
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed