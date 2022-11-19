Why Herschel Walker needs Brian Kemp in the runoff

With victories in Arizona and Nevada over the weekend, Democrats have already clinched 50 seats in the Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote guarantees them a majority.

The tag-team rally comes as Republicans fret about recent bizarre statements from Walker, including a rant about vampires that he inserted into his stump speech and his allegation that Warnock didn’t “keep” his children — leading to a sharp comeback from the Democrat.

Kemp is likely to steer the conversation back to the issue that helped him win his November rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams: an effort to cast the GOP as the party working to blunt the effect of decades-high inflation on President Joe Biden’s watch.

There’s a strategic reason Republicans picked Atlanta’s suburbs for the rally, as Walker lagged far behind Kemp’s vote totals in the bedroom communities circling the city.

If the Republican had matched Kemp’s votes in Fulton County alone, he would have won the race outright. In Cobb County, Kemp trailed Abrams by 5 percentage points. Walker, by contrast, was walloped by Warnock in Cobb by 17 points.

Kemp had been reluctant to join the campaign trail with Walker through the November midterm, intent on focusing on his rematch against Abrams — and avoiding the controversies that dogged the former football star’s campaign.

They include Walker’s history of violence against his ex-wife and other women, a false claim that he worked in law enforcement, exaggerated boasts about his business record and allegations by two former girlfriends that he pressured them to get abortions despite his calls for a total ban on the procedure.

Kemp routinely described his arm’s-length approach not as an effort to distance himself from Walker but as a focus on the “entire Republican ticket” through his campaign’s get-out-the-vote machine.

Walker appeared to want little to do with Kemp, too. He confided he was “mad” that Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue had fought in a vicious primary battle, and he wouldn’t say which candidate he backed in that May vote.

Kemp and Walker planned dueling events through the campaign season. The eve of the midterm vote, they had separate rallies just a few miles apart in Kennesaw and delivered sharply different closing messages: Kemp focused on the economy, Walker on culture war divides.

But Kemp’s victory over Abrams — he easily cleared his rival by winning 53% of the vote — changed the dynamic.

The governor said he would “do what they want us to do” to help Walker, and he directed the vast grassroots network he built for his reelection campaign to boost the Senate hopeful. Walker’s aides welcomed the help.

“The governor is leading this party behind one common goal: beating Raphael Warnock,” Walker campaign manager Scott Paradise said.

“We’ve got just over two weeks to make it happen,” Paradise said, “and his support — along with the rest of the GOP ticket — has been invaluable.”