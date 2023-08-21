BREAKING: Trump’s bond set for $200,000 in Fulton County

Former President Donald Trump was granted a $200,000 bond on Monday ahead of the Republican’s expected surrender at the Fulton County jail.

Under the terms of the consent bond order, Trump can’t perform any acts of witness intimidation or communicate directly or indirectly about the facts of the case with any codefendants except through his lawyer.

The document was signed by Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee and Trump’s three Atlanta-based attorneys. The latter were spotted walking into the Fulton County courthouse on Monday afternoon.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who secured a racketeering indictment against Trump and 18 others from a grand jury last week, is giving defendants until Friday at noon to surrender.

A handful of other defendants were also granted bond orders on Monday, including attorneys John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith. Scott Hall, an Atlanta bail bondsman who was involved in the Coffee County election data breach, also received a bond order.

Consent bond orders Donald Trump: $200,000 Kenneth Chesebro: $100,000 John Eastman: $100,000 Scott Hall: $10,000 Ray Smith: $50,000

