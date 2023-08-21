BreakingNews
BREAKING: Trump’s bond set for $200,000 in Fulton County

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

59 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump was granted a $200,000 bond on Monday ahead of the Republican’s expected surrender at the Fulton County jail.

Under the terms of the consent bond order, Trump can’t perform any acts of witness intimidation or communicate directly or indirectly about the facts of the case with any codefendants except through his lawyer.

The document was signed by Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee and Trump’s three Atlanta-based attorneys. The latter were spotted walking into the Fulton County courthouse on Monday afternoon.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who secured a racketeering indictment against Trump and 18 others from a grand jury last week, is giving defendants until Friday at noon to surrender.

A handful of other defendants were also granted bond orders on Monday, including attorneys John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith. Scott Hall, an Atlanta bail bondsman who was involved in the Coffee County election data breach, also received a bond order.

Consent bond orders

Donald Trump: $200,000

Kenneth Chesebro: $100,000

John Eastman: $100,000

Scott Hall: $10,000

Ray Smith: $50,000

This is a breaking news story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

