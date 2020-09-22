Trump expected to visit Georgia on Friday as polls show tight race

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Georgia on Friday as polls show a tight race in a state that Republicans have held in every White House contest since 1996, according to multiple officials with direct knowledge of his plans.
The president is likely to stage an event in metro Atlanta that promotes the Black Voices for Trump initiative that he launched in Georgia in November, the officials said, part of an effort to undercut Joe Biden’s standing with African-American supporters who form the cornerstone of his coalition in the state.
The visit would amount to the latest sign that Trump is playing defense in a state he captured by 5 percentage points in 2016 — and that Biden is now fiercely contesting. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Tuesday shows Biden and Trump tied at 47% apiece.
The former vice president has increasingly devoted resources to the state. His campaign recently hired more than a dozen staffers and launched a round of TV ads this week in Georgia that focus on his criminal justice policies in a targeted appeal to Black voters.
Unlike Trump, who has little path to victory if he loses Georgia, Biden has multiple routes to 270 Electoral College votes if he falters here. The Democrat has focused much of his campaign thus far on the Rust Belt states that Trump flipped in 2016 – Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – as well as Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.
Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, has touted its extensive grassroots organization in Georgia and recently rolled out a barrage of new ads that aim to shift the focus of his re-election bid from law-and-order policies to the economy, one of the issues where polls show the Republican with an edge.
This would be Trump’s tenth visit to Georgia since taking office, and it comes after a July trip to a UPS facility highlighting a transportation initiative. A string of his surrogates have recently stumped around the state, including appearances from his children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka within the last week.