Trump expected to visit Georgia on Friday as polls show tight race

The president is likely to stage an event in metro Atlanta that promotes the Black Voices for Trump initiative that he launched in Georgia in November, the officials said, part of an effort to undercut Joe Biden’s standing with African-American supporters who form the cornerstone of his coalition in the state.

The visit would amount to the latest sign that Trump is playing defense in a state he captured by 5 percentage points in 2016 — and that Biden is now fiercely contesting. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Tuesday shows Biden and Trump tied at 47% apiece.