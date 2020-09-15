Trump’s campaign pivots to economy with TV barrage in Georgia

President Donald Trump’s campaign unleashed a new round of ads in Georgia and other competitive states on Tuesday that aim to shift the focus of his re-election bid from law-and-order issues to the economy.
The Georgia ad, “For You,” warns that a Joe Biden administration would mean higher taxes and lead to an “economy in ruins.” “President Trump fixed our economy before,” the narrator says. “He’s doing it again.”
It’s part of a Trump campaign pivot that emphasizes one of the few issues where the Republican is leading Joe Biden in the polls.
Recent surveys, including a Fox News poll released this week, show voters are more concerned about the economy and the pandemic than the public safety message that Trump and other Republicans have seized upon.
All told, Trump is set to spend $10 million on the national ad buy, which also reserves airtime in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The campaign is also boosting its presence on urban radio, where it has been running ads in the Atlanta market this month.
Polls show a tight race between Biden and Trump in Georgia, and the Democrat’s campaign has forced the president to play defense in a state that Republicans have carried in every White House race since 1996.
Though the president hasn’t visited Georgia since July, a string of his surrogates have stumped around the state, including visits Tuesday and Wednesday by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Meanwhile, Jill Biden, the Democratic nominee’s wife, addressed a Georgia audience remotely on Monday.
Watch the ad here: