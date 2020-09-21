Joe Biden’s new Georgia ad volley courts Black men

Biden is trying to recapture the excitement that generated record-setting Black turnout in 2008 and 2012 when Barack Obama was on the ballot – and avoid the dropoff that contributed to Hillary Clinton’s loss four years ago.

Pew Research estimated that nearly two-thirds of eligible black women voted in the 2016 election, while 54% of eligible Black men said they cast a ballot in that race. Strategists worry that a repeat of that trend could cost the Democrat in close states.

Polls show a tight race between Biden and Trump in Georgia, and the Democrat’s campaign has forced the president to play defense in a state that Republicans have carried in every White House race since 1996.

Though the president hasn’t visited Georgia since July, a string of his surrogates have stumped around the state, including a visit planned Monday by his daughter Ivanka Trump to tout a recent crackdown on human trafficking.

