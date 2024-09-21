Politics

These are the top issues on Georgians’ minds as Election Day draws near

Supporters for Vice President Kamala Harris watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during a Democrat Debate watch party at Tara Theater, Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in Atlanta. The ABC News debate, which begins at 9 p.m., is expected to be the only chance for voters to see the two rivals in a side-by-side confrontation this election season. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Supporters for Vice President Kamala Harris watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during a Democrat Debate watch party at Tara Theater, Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in Atlanta. The ABC News debate, which begins at 9 p.m., is expected to be the only chance for voters to see the two rivals in a side-by-side confrontation this election season. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By and
1 hour ago

American voters saw contrasts between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump during the Sept. 10 presidential debate in Philadelphia, but those differences were largely in style, leaving some voters wanting to know more about their policy ideas.

Here are the issues that ranked highest in importance to Georgia voters, according to a recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll:

Inflation/Cost of Living

The most pressing issue on voters’ minds is what they feel when they go to the grocery store, buy gas and pay their mortgage or rent: a growing pinch.

More than one-quarter of respondents, about 27%, said inflation and the cost of living will have the biggest influence on their vote for president — a rate similar to June. Those pocketbook issues cut across race, gender and income level, and they ranked highest on the list for voters from 18 to 29.

Mason Brown, 29, who lives in Liberty County, said his family has had to scale back purchases to accommodate higher prices.

”We don’t eat out. We used to go shopping and go on vacations pretty regularly. There’s none of that anymore,” he said.

Although gas prices in Georgia topped $3 this summer, they’re headed back down. And although the U.S. has seen its inflation figures reduced in comparison with other developed countries, many voters still feel their dollar is not going as far as before.

Economy/Jobs

Consistent from this summer, voters remained concerned about the nation’s broader economy and job growth, with about 15% listing it as their top priority.

The Federal Reserve announced this week that it was making a half-point interest rate cut, a larger than expected amount, which should make it easier for consumers and businesses to borrow money and lower credit card rates.

Richard Hendricks, a 71-year-old in Hickory Flat, sells stainless steel hardware to power companies.

He supported Trump’s approach to taxes and said it helped him as a small-business owner.

“I saw what worked. I want more of that. You know, that was what really helped my business,” Hendricks said.

Preserving Democracy

About 18% of voters in the AJC poll see the stakes of this coming election about “preserving democracy” and the future of the country. However, there was a sharp partisan contrast. While 32% of Democrats said it was their top priority, only 4% of Republicans said the same.

The presidential election in Georgia may hinge on persuading independent voters, and about 16% of them also listed “preserving democracy” as their No. 1 issue.

Trump has faced several charges since leaving office, including attempts to overturn the election results in 2020 and mishandling classified documents. He also was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records to pay hush money to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

But prosecutors’ efforts have hit roadblocks. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents are largely immune from prosecution, and Trump’s prosecution in Georgia is on hold while an appeals court considers whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case. One of Trump’s co-conspirators in Georgia, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, won’t be charged in the election interference case after a state prosecutor said he was declining to pursue criminal charges.

Mark Scott, a Johns Creek attorney, said he was once “the biggest Republican on the planet.” But Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 defeat turned Scott into a Harris supporter.

“I think, more than anything else, I believe in democracy and the Constitution and the rule of law, and I don’t think Trump even understands what that is,” he said.

Nurse practitioner Megan Pepple prepares to check on a patient in an exam room at Planned Parenthood in Jacksonville, Fl. on Thursday, July 13, 2023. A year after the Dobb’s decision, many women in Georgia and other southern states are traveling to Florida to get abortions. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

icon to expand image

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Abortion

Vice President Kamala Harris returned to Georgia on Friday to show support for expanding abortion rights and blame former President Donald Trump’s policies for the deaths of two Georgia women who died in 2022 after complications from abortion pills.

About 8% of voters in the AJC poll said abortion access would determine their presidential preference, mirroring June’s numbers. Among women, 12% listed it as their highest concern, compared with 3% of men.

“As a woman, I feel not safe trying to have a child. I feel like my rights would be threatened if something were to happen to that child,” said Kimberly Takatsu, 26, who lives in McDonough.

Even some Republicans disagreed with current limits on abortion access.

“When it comes to abortion, I believe it’s a woman’s choice,” said Mark Pallotta of Buford, who said he plans to vote for Trump. He said if you are not a woman, “you shouldn’t try to be out there trying to make the rules.”

Immigration

Among all voters, 8% listed immigration as their primary concern in the AJC poll.

However, the issue varied widely across party lines. About 14% of Republicans said immigration was their main focus, compared with just 1% of Democrats. While Trump has sought to center the election debate on immigration, it may be a waning issue. Immigration dropped by 10 percentage points, from 24%, as a top concern among Republicans from the June AJC poll.

Trump has sought to tie Harris’ role overseeing the root causes of migration to the historically high number of unlawful border crossings that have occurred during the presidency of President Joe Biden. Harris blames Trump for killing a bipartisan border security deal she said would have addressed many of those issues.

About the Authors

Follow Isaac Sabetai on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Sharply divided Georgia voters are more upbeat on the economy, AJC poll finds
Placeholder Image

Credit: NYT

These are the issues Georgia voters say matter in 2024
Placeholder Image

Credit: Associated Pess

Donald Trump is all about that base in Georgia, new AJC poll finds
Placeholder Image

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Voters split on whether Harris or Trump would do a better job on the economy: AP-NORC...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

JD vance is returning to Georgia for the second time in two weeks
Georgia’s election board passed a rule that could delay the results of the presidential...
Advocates fight for access to elections for voters not fluent in English
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Georgia students walk out of class to honor Apalachee HS, demand gun reform
Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters