These are the issues that matter to Georgia voters

Voter voices: The latest from 5 bellwether Georgia counties

Inflation/cost of living

By far, the issues that reigned supreme on voters’ minds are those discussed at the kitchen table: gas prices, paying for groceries, housing. More than one-quarter of respondents, about 26%, said inflation and cost of living will have the largest impact on their vote in November. The issue also ranked as the top concern when cutting across demographic lines, such as race, gender, age and income level.

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation rose globally. But since recovery efforts began, the U.S. has seen its inflation figures reduced in comparison with other developed countries. Still, many voters believe their dollar is not going as far as it used to.

“I used to be able to save a ton more money,” said Carly Loggins, a 23-year-old real estate agent from Athens. “I’m not able to save hardly anything now. I just live paycheck to paycheck.”

Economy/jobs

Concern about the nation’s economy and growth of jobs was also high on the list, with about 16% ranking it their chief priority, despite data suggesting the economy is improving.

It can feel like whiplash to get a fair picture of the economy. On one hand, the unemployment rate is at an all-time low; Georgia added 9,200 jobs in May alone, a better-than-average record. The nation’s stock indexes — while volatile at times — have reached record highs during the Biden administration.

But interest rates have remained high, increasing the cost of borrowing as the Federal Reserve tries to fight inflation. However, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that a rate cut could come as soon as September.

Preserving democracy

Aside from pocketbook worries, about 15% of voters in the AJC poll said they’re concerned about “preserving democracy” in the upcoming election. About 1 in 5 voters who are 65 years or older listed it as the most important issue. But there is a partisan divide: 25% of Democrats said it was their top priority, compared with 4% of Republicans.

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a New York trial stemming from payments his campaign made to porn star Stormy Daniels. In Georgia and in the District of Columbia, Trump faces criminal charges involving his efforts to overturn the election results in 2020. He’s also charged in Florida with mishandling classified documents after he left office, although a federal judge dismissed those charges on July 15. The dismissal has been appealed by prosecutors.

But all the remaining cases against Trump are in some jeopardy. The U.S. Supreme Court released a ruling last month that held presidents are partially immune from prosecution.

Trump’s rhetoric continues to disturb observers who view him as a threat to democracy. In an appearance last week, Trump told a crowd of Christian conservatives that they would not have to vote again after November.

“I love you. You’ve got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote,” he said.

Karen Williams, who lives in DeKalb County, said preserving voter rights was her top issue this election.

“I am very, very focused on the preservation of democracy and the preservation of freedom,” Williams said. “The Biden-Harris administration personifies that. The opposing candidate, not so much.”

Immigration

Immigration is an issue that resonates with Georgia voters: About 13% listed it as their primary concern in the AJC poll.

That issue, however, varied across demographic lines. Just over 1% of Black respondents said it was their highest concern, compared with 17% of white respondents. And along party lines, 24% of Republicans said immigration was their main focus, compared with 4% of Democrats.

Under the Biden presidency, unlawful border crossings have reached historic highs, although they dropped to a three-year low in June. His administration has expanded some pathways to come to the U.S. legally, including protections for unauthorized immigrants married to U.S. citizens.

Meanwhile, Trump has pledged to deport people who are in the country illegally, including those who are married to citizens, have jobs or have been in the U.S. for decades.

Abortion

Abortion remained on voters’ minds, with about 8% of voters in the AJC poll indicating it would determine their presidential preference. Among age groups, abortion was the biggest concern for those between 18 and 29 years old, at 14%. It also ranked as a higher concern for women (12%) than men (2%).

Shana Williams, a 39-year-old health care worker from Decatur, said she sides with the Biden administration’s stance on abortion.

“I think that it’s each person’s right to choose. For example, I was on birth control when I got pregnant,” Williams said. “Some people think, ‘Oh, you’re getting an abortion because you’re irresponsible; just practice safe sex.’ That’s not necessarily the case.”

Trump has taken credit for the three U.S. Supreme Court justices he nominated who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed a nationwide right to abortion. The decision striking down Roe allowed states to set their own restrictions.

Staff writers Lautaro Grinspan, Zachary Hansen, Michael E. Kanell, Mark Niesse, Maya T. Prabhu, J. Scott Trubey and David Wickert contributed to this article.

