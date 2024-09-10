4:15 p.m.: The stakes are high as the two candidates face off
PHILADELPHIA — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet tonight in what’s likely their only debate of the presidential campaign, a showdown that could mark another pivotal moment in a compressed White House race.
The ABC News debate, which begins at 9 p.m., is expected to be the only chance for voters to see the two rivals in a side-by-side confrontation this election season. The stakes are high as both campaigns are locked in tight races in Georgia and other battleground states.
Harris has a chance to appeal to millions of swing voters still curious about her policy agenda. Trump is under pressure to stick to the issues and avoid personal attacks and conspiracy theories that can turn off undecided voters.
The last presidential debate, held in Atlanta, offered a reminder of how consequential these showdowns can be. President Joe Biden’s lackluster performance fueled fresh concerns about his viability at the top of the ticket. Weeks later, he quit the race.
The matchup between Harris and Trump, just about seven weeks old, comes as both contenders duel to be the “change” candidate many voters say they want — even as they each grapple with their own records in the White House.
Check back throughout the afternoon and evening for Georgia-focused coverage of tonight’s debate.
— Greg Bluestein