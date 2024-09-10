Politics

Trump and Harris to face off in highly anticipated debate

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to debate on Tuesday night. (Photo Courtesy of Spencer Platt/Getty Images and Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images and Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images and Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to debate on Tuesday night. (Photo Courtesy of Spencer Platt/Getty Images and Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
By , , , and
19 minutes ago

4:15 p.m.: The stakes are high as the two candidates face off

PHILADELPHIA — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet tonight in what’s likely their only debate of the presidential campaign, a showdown that could mark another pivotal moment in a compressed White House race.

The ABC News debate, which begins at 9 p.m., is expected to be the only chance for voters to see the two rivals in a side-by-side confrontation this election season. The stakes are high as both campaigns are locked in tight races in Georgia and other battleground states.

Harris has a chance to appeal to millions of swing voters still curious about her policy agenda. Trump is under pressure to stick to the issues and avoid personal attacks and conspiracy theories that can turn off undecided voters.

The last presidential debate, held in Atlanta, offered a reminder of how consequential these showdowns can be. President Joe Biden’s lackluster performance fueled fresh concerns about his viability at the top of the ticket. Weeks later, he quit the race.

The matchup between Harris and Trump, just about seven weeks old, comes as both contenders duel to be the “change” candidate many voters say they want — even as they each grapple with their own records in the White House.

Check back throughout the afternoon and evening for Georgia-focused coverage of tonight’s debate.

— Greg Bluestein

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter
Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Can Harris prosecute the political case against Trump? Key questions ahead of their...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP photos

5 questions about tonight’s crucial presidential debate in Philadelphia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP photos

The Harris-Trump debate becomes the 2024 election's latest landmark event
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What time is the ABC News presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump?2h ago
The family of the Georgia school shooting suspect could help change the state’s gun...
Savannah leaders question Chatham district attorney’s performance
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed