4:15 p.m.: The stakes are high as the two candidates face off

PHILADELPHIA — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet tonight in what’s likely their only debate of the presidential campaign, a showdown that could mark another pivotal moment in a compressed White House race.

The ABC News debate, which begins at 9 p.m., is expected to be the only chance for voters to see the two rivals in a side-by-side confrontation this election season. The stakes are high as both campaigns are locked in tight races in Georgia and other battleground states.