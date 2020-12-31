Supreme Court to examine Georgia-Florida water case in February

Florida is pushing for strict consumption limits on Georgia in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin, which originates near Lake Lanier and is the main source of water for the city of Atlanta. It flows through rural southwest Georgia to the panhandle. Florida alleges that Georgia’s actions following a 2012 drought led to the ecological collapse of the oyster population in the Apalachicola Bay.

Florida initially pointed to water consumption in metro Atlanta and irrigation in southwest Georgia farms as the culprit, But, in recent years, it has focused on agriculture along the Flint River in its legal filings.