Stumping for Abrams, Jill Biden says Kemp’s policies bad for Georgia

Polls show Abrams down in the race against Kemp with early voting starting on Monday. Abrams has been asking for the Biden administration to campaign on her behalf, and Jill Biden’s appearance is the most high-profile visit yet.

On Saturday, former President Barack Obama announced that he will campaign for Abrams, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Georgia Democrats on Oct. 28 in Atlanta.

Abrams introduced Biden to the crowd of about 75 donors required to make a minimum donation of $1,000 to Abrams’ One Georgia Leadership Committee to attend. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, an Atlanta Democrat who represents the neighborhood where the fundraiser occurred, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens were also in attendance.

There was a lighthearted moment when Biden mentioned that she grew up attending Phillies games with her family and cheering for the team. The crowd jokingly booed at the mention of the Atlanta Braves’ current rival in the National League Division Series.

The Braves lost Game 3 later that night and face elimination in the best-of-five series.