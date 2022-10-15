Stumping for Abrams, Jill Biden says Kemp’s policies bad for Georgia

Capping a Georgia trip that included two days of meeting with service members and their families, first lady Jill Biden traveled to Atlanta to raise money for Stacey Abrams’ gubernatorial campaign.
Biden, in remarks that lasted about seven minutes, told the crowd gathered at an Inman Park home Friday afternoon that incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp’s approach to governing is harmful to families.
“When your current governor brags about signing one of the toughest abortion bans in the country, when he refuses to expand Medicaid for Georgians who desperately need health care, as Stacey said, when he tried to make it harder and harder for people to simply use their voices and to go out and vote: I know that that makes you angry,” Biden said, according to a pool report.
The first lady said Abrams, the Democratic challenger, has focused on a platform that could reverse those policies and make life better for “One Georgia.”
“A Georgia where kids can get a great education, where all families can afford health care and housing they need, where small businesses can thrive and communities are safe from violence, and where the freedom to vote and the right to choose are protected,” Biden said. “Atlanta, Stacy has been a tireless champion of your families. And we need her as your next governor.”
Polls show Abrams down in the race against Kemp with early voting starting on Monday. Abrams has been asking for the Biden administration to campaign on her behalf, and Jill Biden’s appearance is the most high-profile visit yet.
On Saturday, former President Barack Obama announced that he will campaign for Abrams, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Georgia Democrats on Oct. 28 in Atlanta.
Abrams introduced Biden to the crowd of about 75 donors required to make a minimum donation of $1,000 to Abrams’ One Georgia Leadership Committee to attend. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, an Atlanta Democrat who represents the neighborhood where the fundraiser occurred, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens were also in attendance.
There was a lighthearted moment when Biden mentioned that she grew up attending Phillies games with her family and cheering for the team. The crowd jokingly booed at the mention of the Atlanta Braves’ current rival in the National League Division Series.
The Braves lost Game 3 later that night and face elimination in the best-of-five series.
About the Author