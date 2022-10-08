ajc logo
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Fort Benning Oct. 13, 14

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

First Lady Jill Biden will visit with members of the military and their families at Fort Benning this week, the White House has announced.

Biden’s visit will also include a stop at the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, a consolidated military training school also located on the base.

The trip is part of the “Joining Forces” initiative first launched in 2011 by First Lady Michelle Obama and Biden, who was then Second Lady. The mission is to support active duty and veterans, as well as their families and caregivers, through employment support, educational resources and health and wellness programs.

Jill Biden has made several visits to Georgia since her husband, President Joe Biden, was sworn into office. The couple flew into Fort Benning in April 2021 for a trip marking his first 100 days in office. That itinerary also included a visit with former President Jimmy Carter in Plains and a rally in Duluth.

Her most recent trip to Georgia was in July when she visited a summer program for children in Athens.

President Joe Biden’s last official visit to Georgia was in January when he and Vice President Kamala Harris toured The King Center and delivered remarks on voting rights from the Atlanta University Center.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

