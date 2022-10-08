First Lady Jill Biden to visit Fort Benning Oct. 13, 14

Biden’s visit will also include a stop at the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, a consolidated military training school also located on the base.

The trip is part of the “Joining Forces” initiative first launched in 2011 by First Lady Michelle Obama and Biden, who was then Second Lady. The mission is to support active duty and veterans, as well as their families and caregivers, through employment support, educational resources and health and wellness programs.