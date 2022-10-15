BreakingNews
Just in: Barack Obama will campaign for Georgia Democrats in Atlanta on Oct. 28
ajc logo
X

Just in: Barack Obama will campaign for Georgia Democrats in Atlanta on Oct. 28

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Former President Barack Obama is headed to Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and other Democratic candidates to help mobilize supporters — particularly Black Georgians — during the final stretch of early in-person voting.

Obama’s visit was announced as polls show a tight race between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, who met in their first and only televised debate in Savannah on Friday. And Democrats hope he’ll give a boost to Abrams, who trails Gov. Brian Kemp in her gubernatorial rematch.

The location of the visit wasn’t immediately announced, but the Democratic Party of Georgia stressed it will focus on driving up early voting participation in Georgia. The three-week early voting period begins Monday, and Obama’s visit will coincide with the start of the third week.

Obama has staked out a limited schedule of appearances this campaign cycle, and the Georgia visit is one of his only announced events. State Democrats hope his trip could drive up Black voter turnout and inject more energy into Georgia campaigns in the final stretch of the race.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Abrams has headlined more than a dozen events in recent weeks geared toward mobilizing voters of color as some polls show a lag in support for her campaign among Black Georgians, typically the party’s most reliable bloc of voters.

Kemp, meanwhile, is trying to expand his political map by stepping up appeals to Black voters and those living in the suburbs – constituencies he largely bypassed in 2018 — to force Abrams to play more defense.

Obama also offers Warnock an important ally as he continues to steer clear of President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings hover at 38% in Georgia. While Abrams has embraced the president — and campaigned Friday in Atlanta with his wife — Warnock declined to say at Friday’s debate whether he wanted Biden to run for a second term.

And the former president will aim to boost down-ticket candidates who are trying to close the gap in polls against GOP candidates for lieutenant governor, Secretary of State, attorney general and other races.

It won’t be the first time Obama offered state Democrats a shot in the arm at a crucial moment. In 2018, he drew thousands of supporters to Morehouse College’s campus to boost Abrams and other statewide Democratic candidates days before the election.

And Obama campaigned for Warnock and Jon Ossoff on the eve of the 2020 election, pleading with disillusioned left-leaning voters who have “lost faith in government” to cast their ballots that year. Their victories in the 2021 runoff gave Democrats control of the Senate.

“Georgia could be the state. Georgia could be the place where we put this country back on track,” Obama said at the 2020 outdoor rally. “And not just because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a chance to win Georgia. But you’ve got the chance to flip two Senate seats.”

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

Herschel Walker’s debate performance scores points for his campaign2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns
20h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
20h ago

Credit: WSAV screen grab

Walker and Warnock clash in Senate debate
13h ago

Credit: WSAV screen grab

Walker and Warnock clash in Senate debate
13h ago

Credit: Greg Nash, Greg Nash/The Hill

Fact check: What was true, false in Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock's Savannah...
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

Herschel Walker’s debate performance scores points for his campaign
2h ago
David Perdue empties Senate campaign account, gives $100K to Kemp
2h ago
Politically Georgia: Will the Walker-Warnock clash matter?
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
10h ago
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top