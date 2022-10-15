Braves face elimination after Phillies spoil Spencer Strider’s return in Game 3

To begin that frame, Strider walked Brandon Marsh, the No. 7 hitter, on four pitches. While facing Jean Segura, whom he eventually struck out, Strider fired an errant pickoff throw to first base that allowed Marsh to go from first to third.

With one out, Bryson Stott won a nine-pitch battle with Strider by hitting a run-scoring double to right field. The Braves then chose to intentionally walk the next batter, Kyle Schwarber, who entered the game 0-for-16 with eight strikeouts in the contest.

Rhys Hoskins made the Braves pay by smoking a three-run home run off Strider. After launching it, Hoskins, who was 1-for-19 in the postseason before that, spiked his bat in excitement.

Something worth noting: Strider’s 93.8 mph fastball, which went right down the middle to Hoskins, was the rookie’s slowest fastball of the season. He had sat 96-98 mph before that.

The Braves left Strider in to face J.T. Realmuto, who singled to chase Strider. When the Braves brought in Dylan Lee, Bryce Harper greeted the lefty with a 401-foot, two-run bomb to right-center field.

The Braves trailed 6-0. That was, essentially, the game.

Strider was eventually charged with five runs over 2-1/3 innings. He only surrendered five or more runs twice in 31 regular-season games.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola held the Braves to an unearned run over six innings. Michael Harris hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to take advantage of a Phillies error that negated what would’ve been an inning-ending double play.