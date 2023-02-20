Plains ‘smiling peanut’ gets facelift as residents prepare to say goodbye to Jimmy Carter

Dominick, a lifelong Plains resident, said the peanut has moved around the city for nearly 50 years, but found its home on Buena Vista Road just outside of an RV parking lot.

“This thing, years ago, used to be in a park downtown and an RV backed into it and knocked it over,” Dominick said. “So they moved it down here to an RV park. I’m like, ‘That was good, y’all.’”

The peanut is a tourist attraction, catching the eye of visitors heading into Plains for a glimpse of the place the former president spent most of his life.

Dominick, who currently works for the post office but spent decades working as a painter, said he loves having the opportunity to paint the peanut.

Residents walking by Sunday afternoon thanked Dominick for working on the peanut.

“I do enjoy it,” he said. “It’s the weirdest thing I’ve ever painted.”