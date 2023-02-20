X
Politically Georgia: Jimmy Carter enters home hospice in Plains

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Former President Jimmy Carter has decided against any further medical intervention and has entered home hospice care in his beloved town of Plains.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss Carter’s life and the impact he’s had on the people who call him friends and neighbors.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

