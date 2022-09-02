ajc logo
X

Special grand jury seeks evidence of Coffee Co. election breach

Voters cast their ballots at Park Tavern in Northeast Atlanta on Monday, May 23, 2022 (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Voters cast their ballots at Park Tavern in Northeast Atlanta on Monday, May 23, 2022 (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
Fulton panel also requesting testimony of former Trump outreach official

The Fulton County special grand jury is growing increasingly interested in an alleged election data breach in rural Coffee County as part of its multi-faceted criminal investigation into Georgia’s 2020 election.

The 23-person grand jury earlier this week approved a subpoena for documents from the Atlanta IT services firm SullivanStrickler, which was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday.

The subpoena seeks all documents — including letters, contracts, emails, audio and video recordings, billing records and data received from third parties — “concerning any and all agreements” between SullivanStrickler and Sidney Powell or Lin Wood, two conservative attorneys allied with the Trump campaign, “to obtain, preserve, analyze, or otherwise transmit election data obtained in Coffee County, Georgia, Antrim County, Michigan” and anywhere else.

It directs the company to produce the evidence by Sept. 15.

On Jan. 7, 2021, a day after supporters of then-President Donald Trump ransacked the U.S. Capitol to halt the certification of the 2020 election, SullivanStrickler sent four of its employees to Coffee County, some 200 miles southeast of Atlanta at the behest of Powell, then a lawyer for the Trump campaign. Records from an unrelated election security lawsuit show those employees copied memory cards that stored votes, ballot scanners and an election server, and allegedly shared the records with Powell, conspiracy theorists and other Trump allies.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Powell. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Credit: Ben Margot

FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Powell. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Powell. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal investigation last month to examine the breach allegations, and the Secretary of State’s office said it’s been investigating since March.

Amanda Clark Palmer, an attorney for SullivanStrickler, said earlier this week that the firm “is not and has never been part of a ‘Pro-Trump team’ or any ‘team’ whose goal is to undermine our democracy through lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.”

“The firm’s work is politically agnostic,” Palmer said. “SullivanStrickler was retained by and took direction from licensed, practicing attorneys to preserve and forensically copy the Dominion Voting Machines used in the 2020 election. The firm had no reason to believe that, as officers of the court, these attorneys would ask or direct SullivanStrickler to do anything either improper or illegal.”

She said the firm stopped working on the project after Jan. 7.

SullivanStrickler allegedly conducted similar work in Michigan. It currently has a $1.3 million annual contract with the City of Atlanta to store and produce its legacy data.

The grand jury’s interest in Coffee County first emerged last week, after it petitioned a Texas court for the testimony of Powell, noting in its summons that she “coordinated” with SullivanStrickler to obtain Coffee County elections data.

Not long after, prosecutors informed Wood, a libel lawyer, that they also planned to seek his testimony. Wood held meetings with Powell and other prominent Trump supporters at his South Carolina plantation after the 2020 elections, during which participants allegedly explored options for influencing vote tallies in Georgia and other states, according to Powell’s summons.

The Fulton DA’s office declined to comment.

Former Trump outreach official summoned

Also on Friday, the special grand jury requested the testimony of Harrison Floyd, a former suburban Atlanta congressional candidate who served as a director of Black Voices for Trump.

Floyd allegedly put Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for Kanye West, in touch with Fulton elections worker Ruby Freeman. Freeman and her daughter received death threats after being singled out by Trump and his allies for committing election fraud while tallying ballots at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. (Election investigations and publicly available videos showed no improprieties.)

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo of Harrison Floyd.

File photo of Harrison Floyd.

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo of Harrison Floyd.

Floyd previously told Reuters that he was asked by an unidentified chaplain with federal law enforcement connections to arrange a meeting between Kutti and Freeman to discuss an “immunity deal.”

Kutti visited Freeman’s Cobb County home on Jan. 4, 2021, claiming to be a crisis manager sent by a “high-profile individual” and told Freeman to confess to committing election fraud or risk being arrested.

Freeman declined to speak with Kutti, but the two spoke later that night at the Cobb County Police Department. During that conversation, which was partially captured by police body camera footage, Kutti stated that she wanted to connect Freeman to Floyd, whom she described as a “high level” crisis manager “with authoritative powers to get you protection that you need.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Fulton County, Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman talk to her daughter Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, former Georgia election worker, after she testified before U.S. House Select Committee at its fourth hearing on its Jan. 6 investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Former Fulton County, Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman talk to her daughter Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, former Georgia election worker, after she testified before U.S. House Select Committee at its fourth hearing on its Jan. 6 investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Fulton County, Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman talk to her daughter Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, former Georgia election worker, after she testified before U.S. House Select Committee at its fourth hearing on its Jan. 6 investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Kutti then called Floyd and they spoke to Freeman at length, according to his petition. They allegedly pressured Freeman to “reveal information under the threat of incarceration if she did not comply.”

Jurors said Floyd “possesses unique knowledge concerning the substance of Kutti’s conversations with Ruby Freeman, the circumstances surrounding his decision to connect Kutti with Freeman, the logistics of setting up the meeting between Kutti and Freeman, and any communications between himself, others involved in the planning and execution of the meeting, the Trump Campaign, and other known and unknown individuals involved in the multi-state, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Staff writer Mark Niesse contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's enterprise team. She writes in-depth stories about how government action - or lack of it - impacts Georgians' lives, from maternal mortality to water rights. She was previously the paper's Washington correspondent.

Editors' Picks
Can Atlanta Medical Center be saved? Top officials doubtful 1h ago
Gwinnett police charge 16-year-old with murder in deaths of teens near lake
5h ago
UPDATE: Police shoot suspected thief accused of stabbing employee at Mall of Georgia
1h ago
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread
Democrats push to knit together divided Atlanta communities
11h ago
The Latest
How to vote absentee in Georgia (*printer not included)
6h ago
OPINION: Two ads with abuse accusations, two different realities
10h ago
Capitol Recap: Georgia governor must testify in 2020 probe, but not until after election
10h ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 3 high school football scoreboard
3h ago
Georgia-Oregon: TV, online, radio information
3h ago
Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top