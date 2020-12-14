Campaign check: Ossoff says Perdue, Loeffler ignore COVID-19 protocols

The CDC recommends people wear masks and stay at least six feet apart at events.

Loeffler and Perdue’s campaigns did not respond to a request for comments.

But Perdue told Fox News in June that he supports wearing masks.

Sen. David Perdue poses for photographs at an event at the Republican Party Headquarters in Marietta on Oct.10, 2020. (STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC ) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

“We wear them here in the Senate,” he said. “We wash our hands. We [use] masks. And if we follow that, the infection rate can be managed, I believe.”

Loeffler told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in October that she wants protect people’s health and “freedoms.”

“I don’t think we can mandate masks,” she said. “I encourage people to follow the guidelines. But we have to protect the freedoms that we have in this country as well.”

Later in October, two of Loeffler’s staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The following month, Loeffler self-isolated after testing positive for the disease. She later tested negative and returned to the campaign trail.

Spokesmen for Ossoff and fellow Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said their campaigns are holding events outside, enforcing social distancing at them and requiring attendees to wear masks at all times. In July, Ossoff said he had gone into self-quarantine after his wife Alisha Kramer, an Emory University physician, contracted the coronavirus.

Georgia Senate Democrat candidate Jon Ossoff speaks with Kennesaw State University student leaders following a rally in the parking lot of Grace Community Christian Church in Kennesaw on Dec. 3, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

