Staffers for Kelly Loeffler test positive for COVID-19

Monday’s vote on Barrett’s nomination is expected to pass largely along party lines with most Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed. Republicans currently have enough votes to confirm the new justice, according to CNN and other outlets, but that would change if more than a few Republicans dissent or are absent.

This is the second time this month that Loeffler has announced negative COVID testing after being potentially exposed.

She took a rapid test on Oct. 2 after three Republican senators and President Donald Trump said they had the coronavirus. Loeffler attended a Sept. 26 event at the White House, speaking face-to-face with Trump and sitting behind one of her colleagues who later tested positive for the virus.

Loeffler continued to attend campaign events in Georgia and Senate meetings, saying the negative test on Oct. 3 proved she did not have the virus and was not a risk to others.