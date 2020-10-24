Staffers for Kelly Loeffler test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Two people who work for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
Loeffler took her own test on Friday, which she said was negative. She plans to participate in Monday’s scheduled vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Senator Loeffler is more energized than ever to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court Justice on Monday before returning home and traveling the state to meet with hardworking Georgians," a Saturday statement from her office said.
Loeffler was present for votes on the Senate floor on Friday. Her office did not say whether she had received her negative test results by then.
Loeffler’s team would not provide the names of the staffers, the date of their positive tests or if they are displaying symptoms of illness. Her office also did not say if these staffers had any direct interaction with the senator or if Loeffler planned to take any additional precautions.
Monday’s vote on Barrett’s nomination is expected to pass largely along party lines with most Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed. Republicans currently have enough votes to confirm the new justice, according to CNN and other outlets, but that would change if more than a few Republicans dissent or are absent.
This is the second time this month that Loeffler has announced negative COVID testing after being potentially exposed.
She took a rapid test on Oct. 2 after three Republican senators and President Donald Trump said they had the coronavirus. Loeffler attended a Sept. 26 event at the White House, speaking face-to-face with Trump and sitting behind one of her colleagues who later tested positive for the virus.
Loeffler continued to attend campaign events in Georgia and Senate meetings, saying the negative test on Oct. 3 proved she did not have the virus and was not a risk to others.