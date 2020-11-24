Loeffler to resume campaign after second negative COVID test

On Monday, Democrat Jon Ossoff appeared on CNN’s New Day and called on Loeffler and Perdue to require mask wearing at their campaign events.

Although the senators frequently wear masks when they are not giving speeches, mask wearing is not required and events are frequently held in crowded indoor venues.

“We need to set the tone here in Georgia,”he said.

Public health officials have said that COVID testing may not always yield accurate results.

“This can happen sometimes. You can have false positives,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease specialist who is also executive associate dean of Emory University School of Medicine.

“That’s why when you have someone without any symptoms, it’s better to have more tests to confirm it. I think the senator did the right thing — she’s isolated herself and doing what she needs to do.”

Loeffler, a Republican who faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in the runoff, has kept a busy schedule of rallies since her second-place finish in the Nov. 3 special election.

At Loeffler’s two events on Friday with Pence, hundreds gathered in Canton and Gainesville in cramped confines at outdoor venues. An event scheduled for Monday with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa went on without Loeffler.

The pandemic is playing a significant role in the high-stakes campaign, which will decide how aggressively President-elect Joe Biden can pursue his legislative agenda.

Warnock and Ossoff, who is competing against Perdue, have consistently accused their Republican rivals of downplaying the pandemic. The two incumbents have focused on their support for President Donald Trump and economic stimulus efforts they backed as the outbreak worsened.

It’s not the first time the pandemic has upended campaigning in Georgia’s Senate races. Ossoff self-isolated after his wife, Alisha, a physician, contracted the disease. And Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Loeffler to the seat, canceled an appearance at a pre-election rally with the senator and went into self-quarantine after he learned he was exposed to the disease.

In a social media post late Saturday, Warnock said he prayed Loeffler’s “test results come back negative and that she is back on the campaign trail soon.”