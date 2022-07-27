Senate passes bill to boost U.S. computer chips production

The House is expected to bring the legislation to the floor Thursday, meaning President Joe Biden could have a bill to sign into law by the end of the week.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler, has also been involved in discussions on the legislation as a member of the conference committee. He had initially pushed for the measure to include strong language condemning China and said he was disappointed to hear those provisions were left out of the slimmed-down package now heading to the House floor.

Still, he said he is open to supporting the measure and will review the language sent over by the Senate.

“I wish we could have done more with China, but at the same time the microchips portion of it will be extremely important,” Carter said recently. “In fact, we had a security briefing where they emphasized to us over and over just how important it was that we get something done as soon as possible with this. So it’s something that I can support.”