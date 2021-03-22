Senate leaders pass fiscal 2022 budget with $1 billion in construction, more for schools

The full Senate will pass the budget this week and then House and Senate negotiators will work out a final deal. The session is set to end March 31.

The House and Senate plans include pay raises in areas where there is high turnover in state government, such as for drivers services staffers and prison and juvenile justice guards. It does not include a pay raise for rank-and-file employees or teachers.

It notes the money the state will get for COVID relief, but under state law, Kemp will be the one to decide how it is spent.

The House and Senate spending plans agree with much of what Kemp proposed for the coming year’s budget.

They backed plans to spend $40 million on a rural innovation fund and $10 million to extend high-speed internet in rural areas.

Lawmakers agreed to backfill 60% of the education spending reductions that lawmakers approved last year, when they cut the budget by 10%.

Under the fiscal 2022 budget, the state would borrow about $1 billion for construction projects, much of it going for new schools, college buildings, roads and bridges and a convention center in Savannah

The plan also includes more money for nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19, medical providers and millions extra for various mental health programs, some of which have been overwhelmed by the impact the pandemic has had on mental health and addiction problems.

The budget would add staff to a number of agencies, including the Department of Community Health, the state ethics commission, the Department of Revenue and the secretary of state’s office.

It puts $66 million more into the teacher retirement system to help the massive pension program’s finances, and asks the Employees Retirement System — the pension plan for state workers — to send pensioners an extra monthly check.

While retired teachers get a 3% cost-of-living increase every year, ERS members haven’t had one in more than a decade. Instead, in recent years, lawmakers have urged the system to give retirees a bonus check, which doesn’t permanently increase their pension.