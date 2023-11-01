Savannah mayor’s reelection bid aided by influential Atlanta Democrats

He showed why this week.

Three of Georgia’s highest-profile Democrats traveled to the coastal city to rally with Johnson in individual campaign events. He didn’t solicit the help from Stacey Abrams, U.S. Rep Nikema Williams or Keisha Lance Bottoms — all three reached out to him to inquire about how they could assist in his competitive reelection race.

“These are state figures, national figures, people who are known locally,” Johnson said. “And they know me. They’ve worked with me. So of course I accepted their offers of help.”

Johnson faces a challenge in the Nov. 7 election from Kesha Gibson-Carter, an anti-establishment candidate and alderwoman who is Johnson’s nemesis on the Savannah City Council. Johnson holds an astronomical advantage in fundraising — $400,000 to $11,000, according to campaign finance disclosures — and a smaller edge in internal and third-party polls.

Yet the incumbent is increasingly frustrated by false claims made against him online, from the make and model of his car to more sordid accusations laced with sexual innuendo. He’s also dealt with allegations by his opponent that he lacks respect for Black women because of his long feud with her.

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Abrams, Williams and Bottoms countered Gibson-Carter’s claims in their remarks during the campaign rallies, as did other Black women in elected office who turned out to support Johnson. They included Georgia House Rep. Edna Jackson, herself a former Savannah mayor, and newly elected Chatham Commissioner Malinda Hodge, who previously served on the Chatham County Board of Elections.

Abrams drove five hours Saturday from an event in Raleigh, North Carolina, to appear with Johnson. The two have a relationship that dates to Abrams’ 2018 campaign for governor, when then-Alderman Johnson campaigned on her behalf at a time when the name Abrams wasn’t well-known across the state.

She returned the favor during Johnson’s 2019 mayoral run, in which he upset a better-funded incumbent, Eddie DeLoach. He stumped for her again in her 2022 rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp, and she was eager to reciprocate for Johnson’s reelection bid.

Only about 100 Johnson supporters turned out for the Saturday rally — it conflicted with the Georgia-Florida game — yet Abrams voiced confidence the message will spread.

“My goal is to remind especially strong supporters that we all have a role to play in making that happen,” Abrams said of Johnson’s reelection. “What we need to focus on is that while municipal elections don’t often get the same energy as state or federal elections, they are even more important. So my goal is to just remind people of their power to cast their vote and to change their futures.”

Johnson received similar endorsements from Williams and Bottoms.

His connection to Williams is through the Georgia Democratic Party. She’s the party chairwoman, while he’s the coastal district representative. They bonded during the 2020 election cycle, when they served as two of Georgia’s 16 Electoral College delegates during the tumultuous post-election saga that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

As for Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor and Biden administration official calls Johnson a “brother by my side.” The two were in regular communication in 2020, when both the Savannah and Atlanta governments faced decisions on dealing with COVID-19 as well as social justice protests tied to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

At the time, Bottoms said she had “Jesus on the main line and Van Johnson on the cellphone” and credited Johnson for his “clear-eyed leadership.” Johnson was the first to challenge Kemp’s COVID-19 strategy, implementing a citywide mask mandate as well as a series of business restrictions. Johnson also drew praise for leading a peaceful social justice rally attended by thousands of Savannahians in May 2020 in a downtown square.

“My grandmother always said, ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’ and Van is a friend indeed,” Bottoms said. “This Keisha is standing with this Van.”

The rallies featured many not-so-quiet conversations among attendees about Johnson’s political future. Savannah mayors are limited to two terms, and Johnson said he intends “to take it to the house” in terms of city elections following the Nov. 7 vote, no matter the outcome.

Some who follow Savannah politics closely expect him to parlay his statewide profile into a run for higher office in the years to come, perhaps a state constitutional officer’s post or a U.S. House seat. Appearances by three influential Democrats this week only amplified that speculation.

He declines to address such conjecture, insisting he’s focused on the current election.

“We have work to do here,” Johnson said. “We can’t go backward now.”