The State Election Board has repeatedly dismissed allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, including claims of illegal ballot collection, ineligible voters dead voters. Three vote counts showed that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican Donald Trump.

The selection of Jeffares comes after Republican activists packed the State Election Board in December to push for an investigation of Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s oversight of an audit of the presidential election.

The State Election Board voted down investigating Raffensperger but asked the Georgia General Assembly to clarify whether it has authority over the secretary of state’s office. House Speaker Jon Burns supported a proposal Wednesday to give the board independent supervision of election issues.

Mashburn, who voted against the investigation of Raffensperger, was told he would be replaced before last month’s board meeting.

Jeffares, who represented the McDonough area in the state Senate from 2011 to 2017, was the chairman of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee and a member of the Ethics Committee, which handles election legislation. His business manages city and county wastewater facilities.

Jeffares finished third in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor in 2018, behind Geoff Duncan and David Shafer. Jeffares then endorsed Shafer, who became chairman of the Georgia Republican Party after the election.

Jeffares would join another newcomer to the board, Waffle House vice president John Fervier, whom Gov. Brian Kemp appointed to serve as its chairman. The board will have four Republicans and one Democrat.