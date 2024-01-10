Georgia’s voting equipment, manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems, currently relies on a combination of touchscreens and printers that produce a sheet of paper that includes a bar code — called a QR code — along with a human-readable list of the voter’s choices. Optical scanning machines then read the bar code, which counts as the official vote.

Critics of the system say voters can’t know that the QR code accurately reflects their choices.

“We are going to strengthen the security of our ballots by moving away from the QR code — which many voters find confusing — and toward visible watermarks on security paper to denote voter selections,” Burns said.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office didn’t immediately comment Wednesday morning. The secretary of state’s office has previously estimated it would cost $15 million to buy 32,500 new ballot printers statewide that can produce a larger 18-inch ballot it says would be necessary if a QR code is omitted. Raffensperger has instead asked legislators to spend $4.7 million for devices allowing voters to verify QR codes at polling places.

Burns also said the State Election Board, which handles allegations of fraud and irregularities, should be more independent from Raffensperger, a Republican and Georgia’s chief election official.

The State Election Board last month voted against investigating Raffensperger for his oversight of an audit of the 2020 presidential election. The board also unanimously voted to ask the General Assembly to clarify whether it has the power to police the secretary of state.

Raffensperger’s office opposes the change sought by Republican activists who blame him for Donald Trump’s loss.

“We don’t cater to election deniers, and we will continue to focus on a smooth, secure and accurate 2024 election,” Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said last month.

In addition, Burns said he’ll support efforts to criminalize political advertisements that use artificial intelligence to fabricate a candidate’s voice or image.

Separately, Burns proposed social media regulations for students, including age verification, parental consent and cyberbullying penalties.