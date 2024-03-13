Republican Former Columbia County Commissioner Gary Richardson defeated conservative activist C.J. Pearson in a runoff special election for a seat in the Georgia House.

With the endorsement of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Richardson won the solidly conservative Augusta-based seat against Pearson, a 21-year-old social media influencer who aligned himself with Donald Trump’s brand.

Richardson, the CEO of the Sparkle Express Carwash chain, campaigned as a conservative businessman who prioritized the economy, police funding and opposing the “woke agenda.” He won about 60% of the vote, according to unofficial results.