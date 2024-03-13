Republican Former Columbia County Commissioner Gary Richardson defeated conservative activist C.J. Pearson in a runoff special election for a seat in the Georgia House.
With the endorsement of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Richardson won the solidly conservative Augusta-based seat against Pearson, a 21-year-old social media influencer who aligned himself with Donald Trump’s brand.
Richardson, the CEO of the Sparkle Express Carwash chain, campaigned as a conservative businessman who prioritized the economy, police funding and opposing the “woke agenda.” He won about 60% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
The runoff election was marred by a technical problem with voting equipment that state election officials said affected 130 voters, but election workers used backup procedures so that voting wasn’t interrupted, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Officials in Columbia County called for a hand recount to double-check the results.
Richardson will complete the term of former state Rep. Barry Fleming, a Republican from Harlem whom Kemp appointed to become a superior court judge. House District 125 includes parts of Columbia and McDuffie Counties.
Richardson and Pearson will face off again in two months for a full two-year term. Both Republican candidates filed paperwork last week to run in the May 21 general primary. The winner will face Democrat Kay Turner, a cosmetology instructor who doesn’t face any opposition in the primary.
