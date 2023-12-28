Republican behind Georgia voting law appointed as judge

The new voting law, Senate Bill 202, limited absentee ballot drop boxes, allowed broad challenges to voters’ eligibility, banned handing out food and drinks to voters waiting in line, prohibited mass mailings of absentee ballot request forms, and required two Saturdays of early voting in general elections.

Fleming said he's looking forward to serving as a judge. "I really don't want to leave the House and don't want to leave the practice of law, but I really want to be a judge," Fleming said Thursday. "Now is a great time for me to take advantage of a great opportunity."

Fleming served in the state House from 2003 through 2008, when he ran unsuccessfully for Congress. He returned to the House in 2013.

Fleming lost a race in 2021 to become speaker of the House last year, defeated by state Rep. Jon Burns, a Republican from Newington.

Fleming will fill a superior court vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James Blanchard Jr. Fleming will be sworn in Jan. 10.

A special election will soon be scheduled to replace Fleming in the state House representing parts of Columbia and McDuffie counties.